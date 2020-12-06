NDC Alleged $40,000 bribery Saga: MY THOUGHTS

Listen to article

1. There are two videos circulating: either one is original and one is doctored (fake) or the two are all doctored.

2. The one [or the two] doctored video could have come from both the NDC [opposition party] and the NPP (ruling party].

3. It could be that the NDC doctored the video to deceive Ghanaians for votes - and it could also be that the NPP doctored one to confuse Ghanaians or dent the credibility of the original video.

4. The NPP claims the original video was the one the president was seen [or heard] receiving money as a donation to the party or to support his campaign activities in 2016 [when he was then the Flag-bearer].

5. The NDC also claims that the original video is the opposite [where there was no mention of donation or whatever to support the party's campaign] and that it was recorded in 2017 when he (H.E Nana Addo] was the president, as a bribe from one Hajia who's husband was appointed by the estwhile NDC government [the Director of Urban Roads] to retain him.

6. Notwithstanding all these allegations and controversies surrounding the audios/voices heard at the background of these two videos, the content of video remains the same.

7. There are serious questions one need to asked [as a critical thinker and a non-partisan citizen] just by looking at the content of the video and assuming that the two audios are doctored or authentic.

7.1 Why is this video [recorded in either 2016 or 2017] now coming out - some few days to the 2020 elections?

7.2 Per the NPP structure, where are party donations supposed to be made? Is it the Flag bearer that receives campaign donations? Don't they have party executives and head office? Why didn't the donars go to the Party Executives but opted to go to the Flag-bearer?

7.3. Why was the president alone [with the alleged bribers or donars] in the office receving something or money in brown envelop?

7.4 Why did the givers or donars take a recording of the process or what transpired there? What was the intent?

7.5 Why is the man [Urban Roads Director] who's wife presented the donation to the office [appointed by the NDC government] still at post when others in the same institutions or positions were fired?

Conclusion: whether one audio is doctored or all are, there was a "giving" and "taking" in there. No one has come out to deny that. Let your intuition be the best Judge.

GOD BLESS GHANA

By: Paul Boniface Akaabre

Graduate Student Ambassador and PhD Researcher, University of British Columbia

Email: [email protected]