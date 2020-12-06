Indemnity Clause-Protected Totobi Quakyi Must Give Us a Break!

It rather amusing to hear Mr. Kofi Totobi Quakyi, the old Rawlings’ partner in “revolutionary” acts of unforgivable criminality, smugly and haughtily accuse President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of indulging in “selective justice,” in the inimitably bold, sincere and laudable decision by the President to demand the prompt and justified dismissal of a National Security Agency operative who was recently alleged to have physically assaulted a noncommissioned officer of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) – (See “Totobi Quakyi Issues Rejoinder on Dismissal of Security Operative Who Assaulted a Soldier” RainBowRadioOnline.com / Ghanaweb.com 12/3/20).

We must promptly add here that Mr. Totobi Quakyi was both a National Security Minister and an Information Minister under the bloody and extortionate junta of the late Chairman Jerry John Rawlings under a murderously charged political climate that the immortalized Prof. Albert Adu Amankwaa Boahen at the time boldly and poignantly described as “The Culture of Silence.” That was the time when the mere civil demand for a Commission of Inquiry into the byelection hostilities that occurred in the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Constituency, in the Greater-Accra Region, some two years ago, would have at the very least resulted in the midnight arrest and brutal and horrific torture of whoever was brazen enough to have made such demand.

In the case of the Commission of Inquiry, that is, the Special Investigations Board (SIB) panel of some of the leading lights of Ghana’s legal and judicial community that investigated the savage and barbaric abduction and slaughter of the three Accra High Court Judges and the then recently retired Ghana Army Major, Mr. Samuel Acquah, it took the full weight of powerful leaders from the religious establishment, such as the Catholic Bishops Conference of Ghana, and the International Community, at large, before the Justice Azu-Crabbe-led blue-ribbon panel of crackerjack investigators was established. The findings of the SIB panel of investigators would conclude that, indeed, it was the very Apex Leadership of the Rawlings-Tsikata Diarchy that had ordered the abduction and wanton slaughter, Mafia-style, of Justices Cecilia Koranteng-Addow, Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong and Frederick Poku-Sarkodie.

Now, somebody should ask Mr. Totobi Quakyi how many of the prime criminal masterminds of the deliberately targeted and assassinated judges were ever brought to trial. It is also quite clear that Mr. Totobi Quakyi, one of the Indemnity-Clause Protected members of the Sogakope Mafia and a veritable political scam-artist, does not half know what he is talking about when he accuses President Akufo-Addo of indulging in “selective justice,” and of flagrantly riding roughshod over the recommendations of the Justice Emile Short-chaired three-person Commission of Inquiry on the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Byelection Hostilities.

Mr. Totobi Quakyi is a bona fide front-row member of the Jerry John Rawlings-founded political juggernaut that is the National Democratic Congress, so we need to ask him how many Commissions of Inquiry had been established in the wake of the Byelection Violence that rocked Talensi, in the Upper-East Region, Kwabeng and Akwatia, in the Eastern Region, and Wassa-Amenfi, in the Western Region, and a handful of others, under the watch of such National Democratic Congress-sponsored Presidents as John Evans Atta-Mills and John Dramani Mahama and, before these two Woyome-protecting Chief Corruption Architects, the Sogakope Mafia Generalissimo himself, to wit, Flt-Lt. Jeremiah John Rawlings.

This insufferably cavalier presumption that, somehow, only the leadership of the New Patriotic Party deserves to be held accountable for the protection of the peace and quiet of Ghana is nothing short of reprehensively absurd. I have already written extensively about the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Byelection Disturbances and so find the same not to warrant any unnecessary revisitation.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

December 5, 2020

