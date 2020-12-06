JymWrites: Vote For Rent (Jym. 02)

If you know them,

Or ever meet them

Tell them I'm renting...

O I'm renting

For my sad cry of despair

With sad voices like a mute cry to their deaf ears

Of the things I have become

For the pains I have detained till now

With them growing blind deaf of my torments.

I'll rent for a few cedis...

To put some panties on my pride

which lies with the dogs on the streets

And cloth the Africa of whom my grandmother sings,

Now walking naked with a horde of flies.

Their sudden promises offer nothing but ashes

So I can rent for G-Wagon to level the potholes

I can rent to put a strong Ghanaian breakfast on my table.