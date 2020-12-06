JymWrites: Vote For Rent (Jym. 02)
If you know them,
Or ever meet them
Tell them I'm renting...
O I'm renting
For my sad cry of despair
With sad voices like a mute cry to their deaf ears
Of the things I have become
For the pains I have detained till now
With them growing blind deaf of my torments.
I'll rent for a few cedis...
To put some panties on my pride
which lies with the dogs on the streets
And cloth the Africa of whom my grandmother sings,
Now walking naked with a horde of flies.
Their sudden promises offer nothing but ashes
So I can rent for G-Wagon to level the potholes
I can rent to put a strong Ghanaian breakfast on my table.
Joseph Yaw Mawunyo is a graduate of the University of Education where he studied ICT. He currently works as a content creator and marketer and a freelance blogger. Contact him https://linktr.ee/Jym for contracts or growth opportunities. Or let just grab some coffee.
