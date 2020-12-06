ModernGhanalogo

06.12.2020 Feature Article

JymWrites: Vote For Rent (Jym. 02)

By Joseph Yaw Mawunyo
Votes for rent
LISTEN DEC 6, 2020
Votes for rent

If you know them,
Or ever meet them
Tell them I'm renting...
O I'm renting
For my sad cry of despair
With sad voices like a mute cry to their deaf ears
Of the things I have become
For the pains I have detained till now
With them growing blind deaf of my torments.
I'll rent for a few cedis...
To put some panties on my pride
which lies with the dogs on the streets
And cloth the Africa of whom my grandmother sings,
Now walking naked with a horde of flies.
Their sudden promises offer nothing but ashes
So I can rent for G-Wagon to level the potholes
I can rent to put a strong Ghanaian breakfast on my table.
Joseph Yaw Mawunyo
Joseph Yaw Mawunyo, © 2020

Joseph Yaw Mawunyo is a graduate of the University of Education where he studied ICT. He currently works as a content creator and marketer and a freelance blogger. Contact him https://linktr.ee/Jym for contracts or growth opportunities. Or let just grab some coffee. Column: JosephYawMawunyo

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

