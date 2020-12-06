Corruption fight: I and my hypocrite friends criticised you unfairly, God forgive me — Franklin Cudjoe begs Mahama

Listen to article

President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has made a confession to former President John Dramani Mahama.

He said observing the happenings under the Akufo-Addo government particularly the lose fight against corruption, it seems he and other civil society organizations lambasted former President John Mahama unfairly and immeasurably.

This, he expressed his regrets and apologized to God and Mr Mahama to find a place in his heart to forgive him.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Saturday monitored by ModernGhana News, Franklin Cudjoe indicated that the issues of corruption that he and some civil society organizations climbed on top of trees and roofs to make noise about have turned out to be insignificant compared to the corruption issues that have happened and swept under the carpet under the Akufo-Addo government.

The heartbroken Franklin Cudjoe noted that the stoning silence of some prominent persons who were very loud on corruption issues during Mahama’s tenure although worse things are happening under President Akufo-Addo saddens him.

“The fact of the matter is that there is corruption fatigue because in the country now, I have been on record to have said President Akufo-Addo is too weak to fight corruption but to be fair, I think the things we said of ex-president Mahama including myself and the kinds of movements we created and formed including the likes of Occupy Ghana and what we stood against compared to what is happening now, there appears to be very significant rise.

“A part of me feels sorry that we did all of that to the former president Mahama but now we seem to be cool about the issue (corruption) now. Honestly, I feel President Akufo-Addo left some of his appointees who from day one engaged in acts of corruption without doing anything about it. And there is also a certain form of hypocrisy from some of my friends who were active during Mahama’s era but seem to be quiet now but for me, I have rendered my apology to God because I think it’s unfortunate," he intimated.