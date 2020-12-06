Corruption fight: Compared to Prez Akufo-Addo, we criticised Mahama unfairly — Franklin Cudjoe

The President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe says observing the happenings under the Akufo-Addo government, it appears that himself and other civil society organizations criticized former President John Mahama unfairly on issues of corruption during his tenure.

He has thus expressed his regrets and apologized to the former president.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Saturday, Mr. Cudjoe indicated that some of the issues of corruption that he and some civil society organizations raised serious concerns about turned out to be insignificant compared to the corruption issues that have occurred under the Akufo-Addo government.

The IMANI Africa president added that he was sad that some influential persons who were very vociferous on issues of corruption during John Mahama’s tenure have all gone quiet although worse things are happening under President Akufo-Addo.

“The fact of the matter is that there is corruption fatigue because in the country now, I have been on record to have said President Akufo-Addo is too weak to fight corruption but to be fair, I think the things we said of ex-president Mahama including myself and the kinds of movements we created and formed including the likes of Occupy Ghana and what we stood against compared to what is happening now, there appears to be very significant rise.”

“A part of me feels sorry that we did all of that to the former president Mahama but now we seem to be cool about the issue (corruption) now. Honestly, I feel President Akufo-Addo left some of his appointees who from day one engaged in acts of corruption without doing anything about it. And there is also a certain form of hypocrisy from some of my friends who were active during Mahama’s era but seem to be quiet now but for me, I have rendered my apology to God because I think it’s unfortunate.”

---citinewsroom