06.12.2020 Headlines

NDC caused banking, financial crisis; say never again to Mahama – Akufo-Addo

NDC caused banking, financial crisis; say never again to Mahama – Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo has told the electorate to reject former President John Mahama at the polls on Monday, 7 December 2020.

According to the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), his main contender, who is the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), caused the banking and financial crisis, which he (Mr Akufo-Addo) inherited in 2017.

As all the political parties wrapped up their campaigns on Saturday, 5 December 2020, the President said: “In four short years, we have cleaned up the mess it took NDC eight years to create”.

“We have also exited the IMF bailout programme and established a strong foundation.”

“We are now poised for growth, for prosperity and for progress. Ghana’s stature in the world has been restored. Vote for me to protect it.”

“Never again shall we allow the management of our economy to get into the hands that will lead us into another financial and banking crisis. Cleaning up after the NDC is far too much work and cost.”

“We should use such energies to harness the dynamism and enthusiasm of our young people to build Ghana,” the President added.

---classfm

