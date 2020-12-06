ModernGhanalogo

06.12.2020 NPP News

Nsawam: Two NPP supporters injured in gun attack

Two supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party in Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency of the Eastern Region have been injured in alleged gun attack during a health walk by the Member of Parliament Frank Annor Dompreh on Saturday.

The injured victims Abdulai Ezra Mensah and Osmanu Kadil suffered gunshot wounds and have since been treated and discharged.

Information gathered by Starr News indicates that the MP for the area Frank Annor Dompreh organized a health walk participated by thousands of supporters of the party as part of activities to round up campaign in the Constituency ahead of December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

However, while walking at Ntoaso near Adoagyiri, a gang of four young men wielding locally manufactured pistols and some offensive weapons attacked and opened fire at the advance team of the MP.

The two suffered gunshot wounds on the arm.

Police issued Medical forms to the victims attend Hospital for treatment and report back for further action.

The police patrol team was quickly dispatched to the scene and with support of the NPP supporters gave the suspects a hot chase but they managed to escape.

Security was beefed up immediately until the walk ended 9:45 am.

Preliminary, investigation by Police revealed that both the attackers and the victims were close associates of the incumbent MP until a recent fallout.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado confirmed the incident to Starr News, however, said, efforts are underway to arrest the suspects for Prosecution.

Nonetheless, he assured that adequate security has been put in place to ensure peaceful election in the Constituency.

