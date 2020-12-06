NDC'll rebrand MASLOC — James Agalga

Mr James Agalga, Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North says MASLOC will be rebranded to improve operations and selectivity of beneficiaries when the NDC comes to power.

Mr Agalga said MASLOC did not have proper legislation that governs its operations and therefore there is need to forestall the selectivity and discrimination often experienced by applicants and added that the NDC manifesto has put in initiatives in its manifesto to roll out among other things to improve on interventions of the MASLOC.

The former ranking member, defense and Interior said this in an interview with the GNA in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region on some of his achievements in the Builsa North constituency.

He said in the past he was instrumental in getting MASLOC to help women in his area to access credit of which some beneficiaries were able to use to improve their businesses, however according to him all attempts now to get more help failed, worsening the conditions of women in the district.

He said he had supported women groups with projects to put up structures for storage of their produce personally.

Speaking on his vision for the constituency he said, his plans dovetailed into the manifesto of the NDC and indicated that when the party comes into power, he will roll out initiatives that will continue to bring improvement to the lives of Ghanaians and specifically to the people of Builsa North.

On education, the MP said he made lots of progress in the area of infrastructure in terms of classroom blocks of which some of them are ongoing and added that the Getfund rolled out a number projects to improve teaching and learning.

Mr Agalga indicated that he had instituted annual mock examinations for Basic schools, and helped needy but brilliant students by paying GH¢ 90,000 to pay fees at tertiary level and added that a scholarship scheme for students from Junior high students who passed with distinction is being implemented.

“The people need quality representation in Parliament and I have committed myself to offer the best for the people and so the people must have a voice in parliament”. He said.

In the areas of Agriculture he noted his party had done a lot and indicated that that the NPP flagship programme 1V1D promised to open up dry season farming in the north and stressed that it was rather dug outs that could not help anyone in the north.

“The NDC built giant irrigation dams fitted with canals in Kori and Wega that connects irrigable land areas at 100 hectares each and fully fenced off which engaged the youth and reduced migration when they most of them leave to the south to search for unavailable jobs”. Mr Agalga indicated.

He said those dams had transformed the lives of the people in the area and was sad that current dams under the NPP were not anything to write home about and reiterated that when the NDC return to power those big dams would be increased.

He stated that most of the projects implemented in his constituency cost a minimal amount of money because he ensured he engaged the communities and partners for them to own and directly participate in the implementation and he assisted by providing the material for the community themselves to put up the structure.

“I had 30 per cent of the Common fund while assembly controlled 70 per cent and indicated that his performance and projected pursued surpassed the assembly in terms of infrastructure”. He said.

---GNA