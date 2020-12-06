Election 2020: Preserve the prevailing peace — NCCE urges Bawku youth

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the youth of the Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region to preserve the prevailing peace in the area when the country goes to the polls on December 7.

Mr Pontius Pilate Baba Apaabey, the Upper East Regional Director of the Commission who made the admonishment recalled how violence led to loss of lives, property and retarded the development of the area and added that all stakeholders needed to work together to maintain the current peace before, during and after the elections.

The Regional Director said this during a political party youth activist workshop organized by the NCCE with funding support from the European Union (UE) and brought together the youth groups from the various political parties.

Mr Apaabey noted that all Ghanaians had the constitutional and moral obligation to ensure that the country remained peaceful and united after the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“We have the moral and constitutional duty to pass on peace to the next generation because we have enjoyed peace in past and have worked in Bawku here and having stayed indoors 48 hours and could not even come out to look for water neither talking of food and I know the casualties we suffered,” he recalled.

The Regional Director expressed joy at the collective efforts of all stakeholders including the traditional authorities and the youth groups at restoring peace to the area and advised against action that would mar the decent the atmosphere.

Mr Apaabey explained that it was the youth are often influenced by some greedy politicians to cause violence especially during election days and admonished that not to allow themselves to be taken for granted to cause trouble.

Mr Daniel Baya Laar, the Municipal Director of the Commission noted that destiny of the country was in the hands of the youth and therefore they must eschew violence in order to ensure development and prosperity.

He advised the youth to be moderate in celebration when the results are declared and avoid acts of intimidation and mockery that had the tendency to ignite anger and uneasiness.

---GNA