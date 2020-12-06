ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.12.2020 Social News

E/R: Two persons traveling to vote in Kumasi die in car crash on Akyem Asafo-Bunso road

E/R: Two persons traveling to vote in Kumasi die in car crash on Akyem Asafo-Bunso road
Listen to article

Two persons reportedly travelling to take part in the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections have died in a fatal accident on the Akyem Asafo-Bunso stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The accident occurred Saturday, December 5, 2020, around 11:00 pm.

Sources say the driver of Mercedes Benz sprinter bus with registration number GS 5523 – 17 with passengers on board was travelling from Accra towards Kumasi, however, on reaching the Asafo-Pechi junction, he attempted to overtake an unidentified truck but in the process crashed into the truck.

The impact, according to reports, forced the bus to suddenly turn to the opposite direction crashing with another Mercedes Benz sprinter bus with registration number GW 73 24 – 20 with passengers onboard.

Two persons died on the spot. Passengers onboard both vehicles sustained injuries, according to the acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado.

He said Personnel from Ghana National Ambulance Service from Suhum and Kwabeng rushed to the scene to assist in conveying the injured to Kibi and Enyiresi Government hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, bodies of the deceased persons have been conveyed to Suhum Government hospital mortuary for identification, preservation and autopsy.

The damaged accident vehicles have also been towed to the police station for testing to assist in investigation.

---kasapafm

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
E/R: Worshipers flee as mentally challenged man storms Assemblies of God church with cutlass
06.12.2020 | News
Election 2020: Ashanti Professionals Association expresses fear of possible violence in A/R
05.12.2020 | News
Curfew renewed in Alavanyo, Nkonya townships
05.12.2020 | News
US applauds signing of Presidential peace pact
05.12.2020 | News
Election 2020: Ketu South ‘invoke the gods’ to strike dead troublemakers
05.12.2020 | News
2020 Elections: Akufo-Addo’s silence on violent activities worrying – CSOs
05.12.2020 | News
We need opportunities, not charity—Disability Board Chairman Insists
05.12.2020 | News
STAR-Ghana holds dialogue on ending gender-based violence
05.12.2020 | News
Poor, vulnerable demand pipe water to fight COVID pandemic
05.12.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Corruption fight: I and my hypocrite friends criticised you ...
28 minutes ago

I’ll rescue you from Akufo-Addo’s ‘all-talk-no-action’ gov’t...
53 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line