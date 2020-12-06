ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
06.12.2020 Headlines

Election 2020: Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians tonight

President Akufo-Addo will be addressing the nation tonight, the eve of the 2020 general elections.

The all-important address will be televised on GTV at 8:00 pm.

Campaign activities have ended nationwide for all political parties ahead of Monday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

The two main parties contesting in this year’s election – opposition NDC and the ruling NPP – on Saturday both ended their campaign activities in the Greater Accra region.

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama and his runningmate Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman have appealed to the electorates to vote on December 7 to save the future of the country and that of their children.

“We are voting to save our country, we are voting for the future of our children and children’s children; it is in your own interest to do the right thing,” the former University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor wrote on Facebook Sunday.

The NPP on the other hand is calling on Ghanaians to re-elect President Akufo-Addo for 4 more years. Both candidates have made a raft of promises ahead of Monday’s polls.

Ghana goes to the polls tomorrow Monday, December 7 to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians. The presidential contest is deemed a battle between former President John Mahama and incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo.

Over 17 million voters are expected to partake in Monday’s voting.

