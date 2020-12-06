Mahama lacks moral right to talk about corruption – Asabee

The Director of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng; popularly known as Asabee, has asked Ghanaians to reject former President John Mahama at the polls on December 7, saying he has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

According to him, the former President has no moral right to talk about corruption under the NPP especially when aside the many corruption scandals recorded under his regime; he is personally alleged to be involved in the Airbus bribery scandal.

Airbus, an international pioneer in the aerospace sector, has alleged that between 2009 and 2015, it paid bribes to some government officials when it sold three of its military aircrafts.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng says the Airbus scandal alone is too huge an embarrassment; and as such finds it very ridiculous when the former President speaks about corruption.

Speaking at a mini rally at Breman Amoanda in the Asikuma Odoben-Brakwa Constituency of the Central Region, Mr. Asamoah Boateng he does not understand why the former President is seeking to lead the country again after all the years that he has served in various NDC administrations.

“The late Atta Mills set up a committee to investigate you [John Mahama] about the Brazilian aircraft purchases when you were Vice President. John Mahama is an epitome of corruption so it baffles me when he gets the effrontery to talk about corruption. He has little or no conscience because he has no moral grounds when it comes to issues of corruption”, he noted.

Asabee urged Ghanaians to go out in their numbers and vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and his Parliamentary candidates for the NPP to retain power to continue its good works.

An executive member of the New Patriotic Party for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, Kwasi Yaadwo, took the opportunity to sensitize some electorates on the approved way of voting in a bid to reduce the number of rejected or spoilt ballots.

---citinewsroom