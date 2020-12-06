Prof. Naana’s message to Ghanaians as she ends campaign tour

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), yesterday successfully ended her official campaign activities with tour of the Central and Western Regions.

Prof. Naana throughout her campaign tour promised the NDC's major development drive of inclusiveness. In a decent campaign so far, gender equality, youth development and inclusiveness remained her key message.

Gender Activists over the years have had a cause to worry over the lack of women participation in mainstream politics and occupying key decision making positions in government.

Prof. Naana becomes the first female vice presidential candidate of a major political party in Ghana, after her nomination by flagbearer of the NDC H.E John Dramani Mahama.

As a women risen to the level of a vice presidential candidate, Prof. has maintained, that “Making history is gratifying, but what really matters is not to be first through the door. What matters is to hold the door open for those behind us and create other avenues for self-actualization for many more. That is the work of the next four years”.

Among the numerous polices outlined that inures to the benefit of the girl child and women, in a recent statement in commemoration of the United Nations (UN) designated 16 days of Activism for “No Violence Against Women and Children” to mark advocacy against Gender-Based Violence, Prof. Naana stated that in the face of adverse effects of COVID-19 on women and children, a more concrete and tangible actions are required to address challenges faced women and children.

“….a comprehensive, concerted approach must be adopted in order to effectively protect the well-being of vulnerable groups not just during a pandemic, but also in ways that address the structural and systemic barriers contributing to the vulnerability of victims. In Ghana, this would mean taking concrete and tangible actions such as resourcing the Domestic Violence Fund, eliminating medical fees for rape and defiled victims building shelters to accommodate victims of gender-based violence and ratifying the ILO C190.”

Reports have indicated a spike in gender-based violence in these few months of lockdown due to COVID-19. The UN describes the development as a “shadow pandemic”.

Gender-based violence against women and children has a significant impact at the individual level, with victims suffering from physical and mental effects, loss of earnings and increased healthcare costs. It also has a wider societal impact, including lower productivity and thus reduced economic output and growth, and increased pressure on social and health services.

Prof. Naana presents the opportunity to address these challenges that confront women.

In the last six days have seen her wrap up interactions with key constituents highlighting various elements of the NDC’s People’s Manifesto, that offered solutions to the many challenges they have faced in the last four years under the current NPP government.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang in the course of her campaign toured all sixteen regions of the country. She engaged with Traditional Authorities, People Living with Disabilities, Youth Groups, Women Groups, Professional Groups, Farmers, Fisherfolk, Religious Leaders, Traders, The Media, Civil Society Organizations, etc.

She ended her official campaign activities with support from Hon. Alex Segbefia, former

Minister of Health, Ms Emelia Arthur, former Deputy Western Regional Minister, Mustapha Abubakar former Deputy CEO of MASLOC, and Mrs Mawuena Trebarh, former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC).