Chief Policy Advisor to Hon. Samuel Donkor donates to NPP Akyem Oda

The Policy Advisor to MP Aspirant SOD has donated items to the Akyem Achand a paron An Executive Member of the United Kingdom branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwame Okyere-Donkor, has donated a laptop and accessories to the Akyem Achiase Constituency of the party a ceremony at Achiase.

He advised NPP executive members at Achiase to ensure the judicious of the computer.

Mr. Okyere-Donkor also used the same ceremony to present GHS500 CASH TO THE Akyem Achiase Liberty Academy, a private educational institution towards the construction of an Information and Communication Centre (ICT).

Making the presentation on behalf of Mr. Okyere-Donkor, who was a former Tertiary Educational Students Confederacy (TESCON) President of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), his special aide, Mr. Kwasi Ofori Attah, said the donation was the many good things he had planned for the NPP in the constituency.

MPs must support constituents

Mr. Okyere-Donkor used the occasion to appeal to Members of Parliament (MPs) to support their constituents to establish education endowment funds to sponsor brilliant, needy students in their constituencies in order to produce more intellectuals to assist in the development of their communities in particular and the nation at large.

The Achiase constituency Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Isaac Kwadwo Amoah, who received the gift, praised the gesture of the donor, stressing that it would go a long way to enhance their operations.

He appealed to individuals and party faithful who wanted to donate to the party to channel the items through constituency executive members and collect official receipts from them.

The Headmaster of the Liberty Academy, Mr. Dominic Acheampong, who received the cash, was grateful to Mr. Okyere-Donkor for the gift and said it will help the school to complete the facility on schedule.

He used the occasion to impress upon the government to provide private schools with educational materials since they also pay taxes.