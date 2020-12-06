Election 2020: Prospects for NPP/NDC in Volta and Oti regions

Listen to article

It is only hours to December 7, 2020, when Ghanaians go to the polls again. It will be the eighth in the fourth republic.

The frenzy is obvious, as various political parties scheme through the length and breadth of Ghana, to catch the attention of the populace. A total of 12 presidential candidates, hundreds of parliamentary aspirants, are virtually on a canter to get to the 17 million and over voters, of various demographic strata.

Yet, there are only two political parties that have been in the reckoning, when the current democratic era started in 1992.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have shared the 28 years of the new era, with the dance steps of ‘four and four- a rest for eight years, for the other, then a rebound.

Meaning, there is the trend for the two political parties to rule two terms, go into opposition for eight years and then come back into government.

However, ex-President John Mahama, contesting as an incumbent in 2016, lost a second term bid, to alter the beat.

For these many years, Volta Region, whose northern part, was demarcated as Oti Region, has remained virtually an NDC preserve, hardly ceding any constituency in there, to rival NPP.

Except in the 2016 elections, when the NPP, got the Krachi-East Constituency and earlier in 2004 and 2008, the Nkwanta-North Constituency, that area is effectively an NDC enclave.

There is some historical linkage of the Krachi and the Nkwanta areas to the Dankwa-Busia Dombo tradition, traced to the 1969 elections, when all Volta Region except the two northern most constituencies shoved off Gbedemah’s National Alliance of Liberals (NAL) for Busia’s Progress Party (PP).

The game is up again. Is the eagle’s nest about to be crunched?

James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC has stated, the the Party was about cruising home with all 16 constituencies, while Pius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Minister of Information said NPP would take five of the constituencies.

He did not state which of the constituencies will bring the NPP up from zero to five.

The Oti Region has eight constituencies, Krachi-West, Krachi-East, Krachi-Ntsumuru, Nkwanta-South, Nkwanta-North, Akan, Buem and Biakoye.

Herbert Krapa, Government’s Spokesperson on Governance and Legal Affairs, in a piece by Ivy Setordjie on Joyonline said the NPP will take five seats there.

Playing up linkages of that area with the forebears of the NPP and the fascination of a new regional identity, could swing sentiments towards the NPP to result in the capture of some three or more seats there.

The NDC’s strong footing in the Upper West Region in the past two decades, now ebbing, was probably because the de-facto Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), which contrived the NDC, created the region.

The NPP appears gaining grounds there, having won five seats in the region in the 2016 polls.

The NPP obviously dug up and stoked the dimming embers of the Dankwa-Busia-Dombo roots there and got flames.

Except for the Hohoe and Ketu-North seats, all rest of the 16 seats in the Volta Region should not be too difficult for the NDC to retain.

The challenge should be prompting high voter turn out to impact on the national figures.

All eyes are on Peter Amewu, Energy Minister, who is seeking to win the Hohoe seat. He said himself that, that feat will be historic; perhaps an avalanche.

Professor Margaret Kwaku, a Medical Practitioner is the NDC candidate.

Kofi Dzamesi, Minister of Chieftaincy Affairs, is seeking again to take the Ketu-North seat from James Klutse Avedzi.

Mr Dzamesi’s hard sell approach might not be pervasive enough to cause a stir.

Joy News quoted President Akufo-Addo, speaking at a durbar of chiefs of Anlo during a visit, as describing the Volta Region as, a “hallowed ground”.

Yes, a hallowed ground, with some historical linkages with the NPP, yet so distant from the grips of the Party.

President Akufo-Addo in 2012 gave some reasons for NPP’s poor performance there, which include, ethno centric comments of some members of the party.

Others include perceived and real ethnic based prejudices at work places and during recruitments.

The NPP seem to be bungling opportunities to worm into the consciousness of people in the region, supposed to have a largely overly sentimental attitude to politics.

Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives, (MMDCEs), as development agents, have failed to impact their areas with flagship government programmes, which should be the strongest linkages to the NPP

Volta Region has no metropolitan area.

The MMDCEs, as connecting rods to the central government, must perform above par to lead the other mix to woo Volta Region.

A marginal increase in the presidential results should be enough to boost national President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo chances.