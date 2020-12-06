Vote massively for the NDC tomorrow

In 2016, we came to you to seek your mandate but on election day, you decided otherwise, and instead you voted for our opponent.

People of Adentan, God willing, tomorrow is another important day. Remember me and Remember John Dramani Mahama.

Since 2015 when I first hatch the intention to represent you in Parliament, I have travelled across the length and breadth of our constituency countless times to seek your mandate.

To the best of my ability, I have tried to reach out to each and every one of you. Pardon me if I have not been able to reach out to you in person or reach your area.

I would like to reiterate my pledge to create jobs for the teeming youth, empower the women, improve security, and tackle sanitation when you give us the mandate tomorrow. I, Mohammed Ramadan, I will deliver on my promises.

Permit me to use this medium to thank my constituency executives, my campaign team, the ward coordinators, the election directorate, the branch executives and branch campaign teams and all those who have contributed one way or the other to the NDC 2020 campaign. Thank you so much! Thank you all! I really really appreciate it!

So soon December 7 is here with us again. Let me use this platform to make a special appeal to us all to come out in our numbers and vote massively for the NDC. The gap should be so wide that our opponents will be discouraged to go to court or request for a recount.

Please, remember to wear your nose mask and comply with all covid-19 protocols when going to the polling station to vote. If you suspect any foul play either by our opponents or our agents, kindly reach out to the election directorate, constituency executives or the members whose names have been published to monitor our elections here. You can also reach out to me personally. My doors are always open to you all.

The victory of the NDC is coming again. Thank you! May God bless us all!

Eye Zu! Eye za!

Signed:

Mohammed Adamu Ramadan

NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Adentan Constituency