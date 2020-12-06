Protection of media personnel, a key ingredient to a peaceful and success of the December 7th polls

In a few days, the people of Ghana would be going to the polls to elect their Legislative and Executive leaders. This is a very important activity that must be carried out in the most serene environment devoid of any violence.

One particular group of individuals whose role is very critical are journalists who will be assigned by their various media outlets to cover issues relating to the election process. It is therefore imperative that as a nation, we commit ourselves to ending acts of violence perpetrated against journalists for carrying out their sovereign duty of shining light on the truth.

Unfortunately, journalists have become a target group for brutalities by various groups in the society. According to UNESCO, within the past fourteen years (2006-2019), close to 1,200 journalists have been killed for reporting the news and bringing information to the public. These figures do not include the many more journalists, who on a daily basis suffer from non-fatal attacks, including torture, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, intimidation and harassment in both conflict and non-conflict situations. Worryingly, only one in ten cases committed against media workers over the past decade has led to a conviction.

In the last four years for example, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has reported 62 incidents of attacks on journalists and media houses in Ghana. This translates into more than one attack on journalists per month. This attacks cannot be justified in any way.

These attacks against journalists are a threat to freedom of media and expression. They are an obstacle to the right to information since they tend to block free access to and circulation of information.

Both Ghana’s laws and international human rights standards require the state to prevent, prohibit and investigate crimes against journalists. But in practice, this doesn’t happen. For example, the perpetrators of last year’s murder of the journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale are yet to be brought to justice.

In a statement to commemorate ‘International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists’ on November 2nd this year, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said “If we do not protect journalists, our ability to remain informed and make evidence-based decisions is severely hampered. When journalists cannot do their jobs in safety, we lose an important defence against the pandemic of misinformation and disinformation that has spread online.”

In November, 2019, Members of the Ghanaian Parliament stressed the need to protect journalists and prosecute those responsible for crimes committed against them on the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

The lawmakers urged the relevant authorities to take effective measures to end impunity for crimes committed against journalists by ensuring accountability as a key element in preventing future attacks and also by ensuring that law enforcement agencies carry out swift, effective and impartial investigations into acts of violence and threats against journalists. But as has been the case in many instances, we have failed to walk the talk. A year on, can the state boast of making any efforts to disarming this barbarism?

Ghana has dropped three places from its 27th position, last year, on the latest World Press Freedom Index. Now ranked 30 among 180 countries, globally assessed based on the level of freedom available to journalists, the country's new position was largely attributable to insecurity and continuous threat on the lives of media practitioners in their line of duty.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has been advocating an end to impunity for crimes against journalists at a much awe-inspiring rate. Condemning the attacks and inaction of the authorities, the GJA President, Roland Affail Monney echoed fears over potential deterioration of security of journalists as the 7 December 2020 Presidential and parliamentary elections approach saying “All eyes are on Ghana to either maintain her democratic credentials or scale them up. The media have an indispensable role in the elections while the state fulfils its responsibility to protect journalists. The two institutions must not let the nation down”.

Prompted by concerns of a deteriorating press freedom environment in the country and the mad rate of rising list of incidents of attacks and violations against journalists in the country and the lack of action on the part of the state, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), admonished the media themselves – media organisations, journalists and other workers – to bear a great responsibility in raising the profile of safety of journalist’s issues and setting the agenda for authorities to consider them as priority in national issues. Unfortunately, over the years, reports on attacks on journalists rarely make top-level headlines in media coverage and discussions. At best, such reports are often taken up by the media organisation of the victims and very few others, and even in that case, the issue is not discussed on a sustained basis.

We cannot continue to ignore our laws and international obligations when it comes to the security and protection of the media. The attacks cannot remain unpunished. We must as a people help in stumping out the culture of impunity for crimes against media personnel.

As the election draws near, Security forces and political parties should advise their members on the obligations to protect journalists and media outlets and sanction incurred by those of them who ignore the obligations.

We should know that our only source of accurate reports on whatever happens across the length and breadth of the country are journalists and media personnel. It, therefore, becomes our responsibility to protect the people who defy all odds to inform us about happenings around us. We have only one Ghana. As such, we cannot under any circumstance let our parochial interests stand in the way of press freedom which will result in peace for us all. Believe it or not, our democracy seizes to have meaning without freedom for media workers.

I stand against impunity for crimes against journalists and other media workers. What about you?

Elorm Kpedator

Teacher, Tokuroano M/A Primary A

Oti Regional Capital, Dambai