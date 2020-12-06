ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.12.2020 Elections

Obuasi NCCE meets political party youth groups ahead of the elections

By Sampson Manu
Obuasi NCCE meets political party youth groups ahead of the elections
LISTEN DEC 6, 2020

The Obuasi Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Mr. Sylvester Yaw Asamoah has cautioned youth groups of Political Parties to comport themselves and refrain from violence during and after the General elections on Monday.

He was speaking at a workshop organized by the N with sponsorship from the European Union, in Obuasi on Saturday,5th December 2020. He said the workshop has been replicated in other 60 District Assemblies across the country considered as Hotspot.

The goal of the engagement with the youth group, he stressed is to ensure violent free elections, transparency, and a peaceful political environment before, during, and after the elections. To attain this goal, he stressed, there is the need to involve the youth who research has proven that, they are the perpetrators of such violence primarily due to ignorance of the law.

Mr. Asamoah appealed to participants to impart the knowledge gained from the workshop to their peers to ensure that there is a violence-free election in Obuasi.

The Municipal Police Commander DSP Martin Assenso also talked about the importance of maintaining the existing peace. He advised participants made up of Youth groups from the NOP, NDC, and CPP not to be used by unscrupulous politicians to perpetuate violence.

He assured that as the leader of the Elections Security Taskforce in Obuasi, he will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the existing peace is maintained and perpetrators of violence are dealt with according to the law.

DSP Assenso again allayed the fears of the people regarding the presence of Military personnel during election day. He said the Military Personnel will not be stationed at polling stations but will provide reinforcement when called upon and also provide patrol duties.

The Electoral Commission represented by Nana Yaa, the Deputy Municipal Electoral Officer took participants through the Electoral process, Electoral offences, and related sanctions. She also advised the youth to adhere to the rules and regulations guiding the elections.

She reiterated the call by the Electoral Commission for all eligible voters to observe the Coronavirus preventive protocols during election day.

She emphasized that without a nose mask, one cannot vote on the day.

She assured all the Parties that the EC is committed to delivering open, transparent, and free and fair elections.

1262020114144-vaqdthgssn-20201205 113910

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
39 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
39 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line