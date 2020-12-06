STRANEK Africa, Civil Society On 2020 Elections

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media,

We welcome you to this important press conference. With barely 3 ‘days to elections, we invited you here as civil society organisations to wit, STRANEK-Africa, CARE Ghana, Africa Centre for Women in Politics, Coalition of Civil Societies Against Political Vigilantism to drum home important developments.

STRANEK-Africa has petitioned the international community on the alleged government intentions to shutdown internet and interfere in the frequency of some media houses. We believe that petitioning the international community will go a long way to concretize the actions the international community is doing to stop Government of Ghana from being oppressive and authoritarian in these last days.

May God help us to resist oppressors rules with all our will and might forevermore.

“CARE” Ghana

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, we will like to commend the Electoral Commission EC for finally deciding to transmit the election results manually. However, the EC recently announced that it will declare the election results in 24hours. Unfortunately, the EC has failed in telling Ghanaians how it intends to collate, tabulate and declare total results from over 33,000 polling centers, 275 constituencies and 16 regions involving over 17 million eligible voters within the 24hours.

The discrepancies in the processes leading to the 7th December elections is only capable of derailing our efforts and deducting from the gains Ghana has made so far. Also, the unlawful conduct of the EC and the use of illegal document in the coming elections raises numerous concerns and does not engender public confidence in the Electoral Commission. The anomalies in the processes leading to the coming elections is worrying. For instance, for the first time we will be going into this elections with two new voters registers without any proper explanation from the EC to the public.

We therefore urge the EC to as a matter of urgency redeem its image to inspire confidence in the general public.

Africa Centre for Women in Politics

ACWP calls on electorates as a matter or urgency to turn up in their numbers in exercising their right to vote on 7th December 2020.

This year's election presents us with something special which will change the political dispensation we have experienced as a country with a woman nominated and when elected presents us with a woman occupying the second largest political office of this country.

Come 7th December 2020 presents us the opportunity to uphold the image of Ghana as a beacon of democracy in Africa in holding 7 successive elections since 1992 with this elections not being different. With every election being marred by some levels of tension and violence, the need for a peace election.

With women constituting 51.7% of electorates in this years elections, it calls us to duty to protect the peace we have enjoyed as a nation for so long. Women and children suffer the most consequences of electoral violence therefore the need to promote peaceful, transparent, credible and inclusive general elections. We condemn political violence of all forms and urge Ghanaians to be citizens and not spectators by being whistle-blower to any act that will undermine the peace we cry for.

Coalitions of Civil Societies Against Political Vigilantism

Ghana has enjoyed uninterrupted governance since the country returned to constitutional rule in 1992. The nation has had seven successive presidential and parliamentary elections resulting in three peaceful handovers from one political party to another i.e 2001, 2009 and 2017.

However none of these elections have seen proceeding incidences of violence and heightening tension as we are witnessing prior to this year’s impending presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7th.

The coalition of CSOs Against Political Vigilantism has undoubtedly noted that the most prevalent violation that is giving rise to the tensed political atmosphere largely stem from the deafening silence of the sitting president.

VOTER REGISTRATION VIOLENCE BRUTALITIES AND DEATHS

An instance of such brutalities is the murder of a 28 years old teacher Silas Wulouchamey, a graduate from Akim Oda Teacher Training College who was stabbed to death on the 13th of July this year at Banda Kabrono in the Bono Region during the registration exercise. The link on Silas Wulouchamey murder is shown below:

( https://wwwnyjoyonline.com/news/regional/new-training-college-graduate-caught-inndc-npp-crossfire-stabbed-to-death// ).

According to Ghana web publication of July 21st 2020, the sporadic shooting by Hawa Koomson into voter registrants at the Christ registration center in Kasoa and absolutely no action or comment was heard from the president in condemnation of such embarrassing behaviour from a cabinet minister.

( http://www.myjoyonline.com/2020/07/21/hawa-koomson-threatened-beat-me-mercilessly-nde-candidate-reveals// ).

Other happening detected by the coalition was a gentleman allegedly identified as a member of the NPP Delta Force who was seen pointing a gun at one of the police personnel at a registration center in Asawase on the 28th July, 2020. The gentleman threatened the uniformed police officer at gunpoint to leave the premises. . The link to the story is shown below:

( http://ghanaxtra.com/2020/07/natural-security-operative-threatens-to-shoot-police-officer-in-publicvideo.html ).

Also at Kwadaso in Ashanti Region, a young man was cited brandishing matchetes by a ballot box in the full glare of security personnel

In Volta Region the harassments and intimidations, of innocent Voltarians by some military personnel and some alleged party thugs during and after recent voter registration exercise and the alleged ethnocentric military invasion of the Region have indeed confirmed the heightened state of insecurity in Ghana ahead of next week elections.

AYAWASO WEST WUOGON BRUTALITIES AND NEGLECT OF CASUALTIES

A commission of enquiry was constituted and chaired by former boss of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHEAJ), Justice Emile short to investigate the Ayawaso violence. The Commission made of respectable men and woman, came out with very laudable recommendations but they were all white-washed by a white paper.

Almost two years down the line, absolutely no compensations have been given to any individual even though the commission recommended so.

The elections on the 7th of December (next week), must be free, fair, orderly, transparent and violence free to avert the ignition of any vigilante activities across the country.

At this juncture, STRANEK-Africa, CARE Ghana, ACWP, the Coalition of CSOs against Vigilantism and in coalition of other CSOs call on all Ghanaians to call or send videos to 055 904 2914 or 027 300 9 907 of any incident that may happen before, during and after elections.

Thank you.