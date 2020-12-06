Election 2020: Ensure voters are in nose masks at all polling stations – GHS to health workers

Listen to article

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has charged its officers to ensure that persons who show up to vote on December 7 follow the covid-19 safety protocols particularly wearing of nose masks.

The Service said this is a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the polls.

GHS gave the directive to its members in a statement issued on Friday, December 4, 2020.

“In the interest of public health safety, approved staff providing supervisory visits to polling stations, should ensure facemasks are given to voters who turn up without a nose mask.”

It further added that “Over 1,000 facemasks have been made available at the regional level and several hundred at district and sub-district levels, to serve the expected isolated cases without facemasks”.

Meanwhile, it is urging its staff to take their staff ID cards on election day to enable them to vote early.

“Health staff are advised to take their ID cards along for priority voting without queuing.”

Below is the statement from GHS

----citinewsroom