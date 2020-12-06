Election 2020: Ghana decides tomorrow

Ghanaians will tomorrow, December 7 go to the polls to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament to steer the affairs of the country for the next four years.

A total of 17,027,655 registered voters are expected to cast their ballot at about 33,367 polling stations across the country.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), voting will commence at 7am and end at 5pm on the election day.

In all, 12 candidates are on the ballots seeking to be elected as President of Ghana.

They are; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP), John Dramani Mahama (NDC), Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP), Akua Donkor (GFP), Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP), Hassan Ayariga (APC), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (LPG), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (PNC), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (NDP) and Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, (Independent Candidate).

Meanwhile, the EC has said barring any impediment, it is determined to declare results 24 hours after polls.

The commission further entreated the public to disregard any allegations of rigging and assertions of a flawed electoral process by any individual or political parties since it is committed to conducting a free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful election.

This is the third time the presidential candidates of the two major political parties NDC and NPP will be contesting the election.

Mahama won in 2012, while Akufo-Addo defeated him in the 2016 polls.

Prior to the election, the Electoral Commission compiled a new voters’ register for the 2020 polls.

How will voting be done?

Ghanaians will cast their ballots from polling stations the Electoral Commission has created across the country.

When a voter visits the polling station, officials of the Electoral Commission will check the Voter ID to be sure if one is a registered voter.

Once you have been verified as a registered voter, a presidential ballot paper will be given to you to cast your ballot for your preferred presidential candidate, after, you proceed to the next polling assistant for a parliamentary ballot paper to also cast your ballot for your preferred parliamentary candidate.

