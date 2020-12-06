Communique from NDC Czech Republic and the German Diaspora on the Upcoming General Elections in Ghana

The NDC Czech Republic has rekindled the debate about which candidate to vote for in the December 7 general election in Ghana.

The chapter has intimated that this year’s election is going to be very exciting for the fact that, this is the first time in our history that a former President is contesting the sitting President in presidential elections.

According to the Chairman Mr Ohene Kena, what makes it interesting is that both the former President John Dramani Mahama and the current president Nana Akufo Addo have had the opportunity to govern the country for four years term each, therefore the electorates will have the opportunity to assess, compare and contrast their stewardships.

He added, “This time around the assessments of the electorates is not going to be based on charisma and mere promises alone, but a critical analysis of who is more trusted and credible when it comes to delivery of Manifesto promises and the better handling of the economy”.

Mr Ohene Kena said it is very disheartening to see many Ghanaians having a sense of political alienation and estrangement in their own country simply because they don’t belong to one particular family or tribe.

“The evidence is out there for everyone to see, that unless you have a family member within the ruling government or the NPP party there is no opportunity for you, this is not an opinion but a reality that lays bare which has become part of the daily conversation of ordinary Ghanaians on the street ” he said.

He said it has become increasingly important for our leaders to create opportunities for everyone regardless of their tribe or political affiliation. Therefore, he’s urging all Ghanaians to vote massively for NDC and its candidate John Dramani Mahama come December 7 because he has proven to be the better choice. He said Ghanaians have seen the difference between Akufo Addo and Mahama. In conclusion, he said, “This year’s election is a ‘Destiny changing Election’ and must be treated as such”

Mr Issifu Ali of Czech Republic also has some important message to send out concerning the upcoming elections in Ghana. He took his submission to another dimension by highlighting some points in the NDC’s Manifesto which in his opinion should necessitate why Ghanaians should vote for John Dramani Mahama.

To begin with, he numerated some policies encapsulated in their manifesto that Ghanaians are going to benefit from when voted into power.

Free SHS for Private Schools 2. Fee free for Vocational and Technical Education 3. Free Tools for Technical, Vocational Graduates 4. Absolving 50% of Tertiary School Fees 5. Unlike NPP which lay off NAPCO Trainees after two years, NDC will retain all NAPCO Trainees as permanent workers. Which government gives you job and after two years tells you it’s over? He asked rhetorically 6. Tax Exemption for Small businesses 7. 25% to 15% Tax reduction for Medium Size Businesses 8. Scrapping the law that bans importation of Salvage Vehicles 9. Okada Business is going to be legalized and regularized for the teaming people involved to be able to earn a living. Mr Issifu finally did some few scary comparisons between NPP and NDC.

Number of Ministers NPP = 125 – NDC = 85

Presidential Staffers NPP = 1676 – NDC = 637

Loans contracted in 4 years NPP = 224.3 Billion GHS NDC = 40 Billion GHS.

“Looking at all these details and figures, John Dramani Mahama stands tall in terms of who has what it takes to manage the Ghanaian economy well” He concluded.

Reiterating what the above speakers have already said, Chairman of the NDC Germany Chapter Nana Kwame Bridges Arhin also did a fantastic poetic and rhetorical composition of why an ordinary Ghanaian voter should not vote for Nana Addo Akufo Addo.

D : Dome Kwabenya SHS

O : Obuasi Hospital

N : National Emergency

T : Tema Motorway Interchange

V : Volta Region Airport

O : Offinso SHS

T : Ten Field FPSO

E : Eastern Corridor Fibre Optic Backbone

F : Fomena Hospital

O : Onuador Van

R : Rattray Park Kumasi

N : New Office Complex

A : Abiremu Market

N : New Ferry

A : Asogli Power Plant 300 MW

A : Atuabo Gas Plant

D : Dodowa Hospital

D : Dansoman SHS Fresh

O : Osiem Saviour SHS

In summary, the Chairman says DON’T VOTE FOR NANA ADDO.