06.12.2020 Elections

Dr. Ben K. D. Asante adopts 100 polling stations in Asokwa Constituency

By Sam Kwarteng
LISTEN DEC 6, 2020

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas Company Dr. Ben K. D. Asante has adopted over 100 polling stations in the Asokwa Constituency of the Ashanti Region to support the NPP constituency Executives and Electoral Area coordinators by donating an undisclosed amount of cash to the executives as well as Electoral Area Coordinators to facilitate their smooth operations on Monday's Parliamentary and Presidential Elections.

Mr. Jacob Kwame Kusi Enin in the company of Eric Adu Fosu(Cuscus) a nephew and doubles as Constituency Assistant Secretary who donated the undisclosed amount to the constituency on behalf of Dr. Ben K.D.Asante praised the MP, Constituency Executives, and their electoral Area Coordinators for a good job done in the manner in which they have executed this year's campaign in the constituency.

Rev. Ben Ofosu Nkromah, the Constituency Chairman on behalf of the Constituency executives and campaign team, thanked Dr. Ben K.D. Asante for his support and vowed to work very harder to ensure that President Nana Akufo-Addo and Hon. Patricia Appiagyei win overwhelmingly in the Asokwa Constituency.

Dr. Benjamin K. D. Asante is a Ghanaian engineer and international consultant for the gas and oil industry.He is a graduate of Mfantsipim School and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas.

