Economist bulldozes Bawumia with 555 Questions on the Banking Sector crisis

Mr. Vice President, I write to remind you of your deliberate diabolism in handling the self-imposed banking sector crisis. I promised you some questions on the crisis in my previous letter entitled Your 7% Average GDP Growth very useless: Economist chases Bawumia with 301 Questions in a Letter. In that letter, I proved to Ghanaians why your three-month average GDP growth of 7% is very useless.

Today, Ghana is expected to grow at 0.90%, while countries like Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, etc., are growing at 6.9%, 5.3%, and 5.7%, respectively. My concern in this current episode of the Mordey-Bawumia series has to do with the 958,000 job losses caused by the banking sector crisis and its ramifications on the economy of Ghana.

The flow of money in the economy is analogous to that of human blood circulation. The blood transmit digested food to the various cells in the body, oxygen from the respiratory surface to the buccal cavity of the human tissues, and carbon dioxide from the tissue to the respiratory surface, among others. These transmissions are carried out by the arteries in the human body just as the banks work in the economy.

The banks are in the business of transmitting funds from surplus units to deficit units in the economy by collecting deposits and lending them to entities and individuals for various economic activities. Therefore, the banking sub-sector of the service sector serves as the accelerator of economic growth.

Dr. Bawumia, I gave you this hypothetical lecture for you to appreciate the role of the banks in ensuring sustainable development. Your government chose to destroy the very foundation, which has been celebrated all over the world as the anchor for mobilizing savings and investment for growth.

The 2017-2020 banking sector crisis has resulted in a reduction in the service sector’s contribution to total output from 56.8% in 2016 to 44.1% in 2019 and is expected to dip further to about 39.5% by the end of 2020. Mr. Vice President, you ought to explain to Ghanaians the reason behind such a development. You are in a better position to provide the appropriate response to the issues at hand and the 555 questions in the subsequent paragraphs of this letter.

Before I proceed, please permit me to review the findings in the 2015 banking sector report of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), which according to you, provided the justification for the closure of 9 local universal banks, 53 fund management firms, and 347 microfinance and microcredit companies in the country.

Mr. Vice President, you failed to peruse the report thoroughly as expected of every economist but jumped in the gun to destroy local banks and many other financial institutions in the country. The report suggests that despite the reduction in banks’ total revenue, net profit after tax, asset quality, liquidity and share of income from fees and commission as well as rising operational inefficiencies in 2015, there seems to be some appreciable increase in interest income from loans and investment income share.

The BoG concluded that the banking sector was sound and solvent enough to service essential obligations in the industry. Interestingly, the central bank also expected the banks to improve their performance following the fixing of the then energy sector crisis (solved by the NDC government) and enhanced fiscal consolidation (executed by the NPP government) coupled with the emerging stability in the exchange rate movement (as a result of instabilities in the US economy and the coronavirus pandemic).

Yet, there were fundamental issues with the banking sector, which needed to be fixed. The problems at hand demanded pragmatism and not political witch-hunting and aggrandizement. Mr. Vice President, instead of triggering Section 62 and 70 of the Bank of Ghana Act of 2002 (Act 612), which mandate the BoG to provide training programmes for the licensed banks on asset management, you chose to ineptly provide them with liquidity support and later collapsed them after you sensed wastages.

For instance, instead of applying the law as expected, you chose to grant seven banks (United Trust (UT) Bank, Capital Bank, Beige Bank, Sovereign Bank, Construction Bank, The Royal Bank, and UniBank) GHC4.7 billion and another GHC10 billion to take care of depositors’ demands. Having committed our scarce resources to such needless decision, you went on to collapse those banks and expended an additional GHC6.3 billion to no avail.

In all, you wasted our GHC21 billion to collapse our indigenous banks and many other financial institutions that needed just GHC6 billion to survive through training programmes and a few investments (Section 2A of Bank of Ghana (Amendment) Act of 2016, Act 918) in the provision of liquidity. Dr. Bawumia, I won’t let you go scot-free; you deserve my 555. I need answers to the following questions on the banking sector:

Fundamental Issues

Have you personally read the 2015 banking sector report of the BoG? If yes, what informed your decision to allow the BoG to collapse the financial institutions? Do you understand the role of banks in accelerating growth and development? Do you understand why the closure of just one bank can trigger the collapse of firms in unrelated industries? Does it make economic sense to increase the minimum capital requirement by 233.3% just to collapse the local banks while keeping the colonial banks and other foreign banks in operation? Are you happy about the 958,000 job losses caused by the banking sector crisis? The crisis activated the closure of companies from other industries leading to a massive layoff of labour across the country. Do you know that after your so-called banking sector reform, the banks’ return on equity has fallen from 21.4% in 2015 to 19.9% in 2019? Do you also know that after your so-called banking sector reform, the banks’ return on assets has fallen from 4.5% in 2015 to 4.1% in 2019? Again, do you know that after your so-called banking sector reform, the banks’ return on earning assets has reduced from 6.1% in 2015 to 5.6% in 2019? Do you know that after your so-called banking sector reform, the banks’ return on earning assets has fallen from 13.8% in 2015 to 10.9% in 2019? Do you understand why the issue of unemployment remains relevant in this year’s election? Why has the service sector’s contribution to total output reduced from 56.8% in 2016 to 44.1% in 2019? Why is Ghana expected to grow at 0.90% in 2020? What have you done with the coronavirus cash of over US$2.5 billion in less than two years? What is your take on the loss of about GHC9.6 billion to corruption annually? Your boss, the President of the Republic of Ghana, was caught on camera collecting a bribe of US$40,000 to consider the stay-in-office of the Urban Roads Director, explain. Can you take a bold step to resign as vice president to support the fight against corruption?

Mr. Vice President, Ghanaians are demanding a comprehensive report on the collapse of the following banks:

UT Bank

Capital Bank

Beige Bank

Sovereign Bank

Construction Bank

The Royal Bank

UniBank

GN Bank

We also need a similar report on the closure of the following microfinance and microcredit companies in the country:

1st Eye Microfinance Company Limited

Abepa Microfinance Limited

Acea Microfinance Co. Limited

Adom Sika Microfinance Limited

Advalue Microfinance Limited

Ae Microfinance Company Limited

Af Microfinance Company Limited

Afrique Capital Microfinance Limited

Akad Microfinance Limited

Aki Microfinance Company Limited

All Ghana Microfinance Limited

All Inclusive Microfinance Limited

Alliancetrust Microfinance Limited

Amisgold Microfinance Services Limited

A-N Microfinance Services Limited

A-One Trust Microfinance Services Limited

Appiaduman Microfinance Limited

Aspet-A Microfinance Limited

A-Star Microfinance Limited

Axis Direct Microfinance Company Limited

Benkoson Microfinance Limited

Best Microfinance Services Limited

Bluehills Microfinance Limited

Boafo Ne Nyame Microfinance Limited

Bodev Microfinance Limited

Boin Microfinance Limited

Bonamax Microfinance Company Limited

Brite Life Microfinance Limited

Broadview Capital Microfinance Limited

Capital And More Microfinance Company Limited

Capital Connect Microfinance Limited

Cash Multitrust Microfinance Limited

Cashphase Microfinance Company Limited

Cashplus Microfinance Limited

Christian Community Microfinance Limited

Citizen Capital Microfinance Limited

City Credit Microfinance Limited

Connect Capital Microfinance Limited

Cottage Microfinance Limited

Credability Investment And Microfinance Limited

Crown Capital Microfinance Limited

Crown House Microfinance Limited

Cymain Capital Microfinance Limited

Cypress Microfinance Company Limited

Dahinsheli Microfinance Limited

Daily Capital Microfinance Limited

Datacash Microfinance Limited

Dbm Microfinance Limited

Delight Microfinance Company Limited

Des Microfinance Limited

Dolphin Microfinance Services Limited

Donewealth Microfinance Limited

Dove Microfinance Company Limited

Dpf Microfinance Limited

D-Vanc Microfinance Limited

Dwetire Microfinance Limited

Easyfast Microfinance Limited

Ebenezer Microfinance Company Limited

Eclipse Microfinance Limited

Emefs Microfinance Limited

Emeralf Microfinance Limited

Emerge Microfinance Limited

Emeton Microfinance Services Limited

Empire Credit Microfinance Limited

Emwl Microfinance Company Limited

Et Microfinance Limited

Evergreen Microfinance Limited

Expressway Microfinance Limited

Fast Track Capital Microfinance Limited

Financial Republic Microfinance Company Limited

Fino Microfinance Limited

First Call Microfinance Company Limited

First Liberty Microfinance Limited

Fountaingate Microfinance Limited

Frontier Capital Microfinance Limited

Frontline Microfinance Limited

Fts Capital Microfinance Limited

Future Leaders Microfinance Limited

Gab Microfinance Limited

Gad Microfinance Limited

Galaxy Microfinance Limited

Geo Multi Microfinance Limited

Gg Credit Microfinance Company Limited

Ghabsy Microfinance Limited

Giant Steps Microfinance Services Limited

Global Feed Microfinance Limited

Global Trust Microfinance Services Limited

God Is Perfect Microfinance Limited

Goldman Capital Microfinance Co. Limited

Great Nation Microfinance Limited

Greenfield Microfinance Services Limited

Hegis Microfinance Limited

Heritage Microfinance Limited

Hodidi Microfinance Company Limited

Home Support And Allied Microfinance Limited

Idos Microfinance Limited

Integrity Capital Microfinance Limited

Jcf Consumer Microfinance Limited

Jdc Microfinance Company Limited

Jefam Microfinance Company Limited

Jidai Microfinance Limited

Jw Microfinance Limited

Kingdave Microfinance Limited

Kingsbridge Microfinance Limited

Kka Empire Microfinance Limited

Kwahu Microfinance Company Limited

Lake View Microfinance Limited

Legend Microfinance Co. Limited

Liberty Dmi Microfinance Limited

Liberty Trust Microfinance Limited

Lj Cashplus Microfinance Limited

Lloyds Capital Microfinance Limited

Mace Microfinance Limited

Masadar Microfinance Limited

Melbond Microfinance Limited

Meridian Microfinance Limited

Micaid Microfinance Company Limited

Mop Microfinance Limited

Multi Money Microfinance Company Limited

Multibility Microfinance Limited

Nas Microfinance Company Limited

Nationwide Microfinance Limited

New Business Microfinance Limited

New Image Microfinance Limited

New Ways Microfinance Limited

Nkosuo Microfinance Limited

1 Microfinance Company Limited

Ofs Microfinance Company Limited

Optimal Microfinance Limited

Osomufo Microfinance Limited

Oval Microfinance Limited

Paragon Microfinance Company Limited

Pathway Microfinance Limited

Pearlhouse Ghana Microfinance Limited

Peesam Microfinance Limited

Perebrim Microfinance Company Limited

Planet Microfinance Limited

Planters Capital Microfinance Company Limited

Prime Guaranty Fsl Microfinance Limited

Primecredit Microfinance Limited

Primus Microfinance Limited

Prof Microfinance Limited

Progressive Microfinance Company Limited

Pronto Microfinance Limited

Proseed Microfinance Company Limited

Purpose Microfinance Limited

Q-Star Investments & Microfinance Limited

R&J Gateway Microfinance Services Limited

Rancare Microfinance Limited

Redeemer Microfinance Limited

Renaizance Capital Solutions Microfinance Limited

Reob Fekams Microfinance Company Limited

Rightway Microfinance Limited

Rivers Capital Microfinance Limited

Ropa Microfinance Limited

Ross Capital Microfinance Limited

Royal Steps Microfinance Limited

Royalty Capital Microfinance Limited

Safenet Microfinance Limited

Samag Microfinance Limited

Savannah Microfinance Limited

Savplus Microfinance Services Limited

Silver Trust Microfinance Company Limited

Solid Rock Microfinance Limited

Solutions Microfinance Limited

Sources Unlimited Microfinance Limited

Sovereign Microfinance Limited

Standard Trust Microfinance Limited

Star Alliance Microfinance Limited

Starling Microfinance Services Limited

Startwell Microfinance Company Limited

Supreme Trust Microfinance Limited

The Orange Capital Microfinance

The Rashards Microfinance Limited

The Trustline Microfinance Company Limited

Ti Microfinance Limited

Total Discount Microfinance Limited

True Life Capital Microfinance Limited

Trust Link Microfinance Limited

Trust Microfinance Company Limited

Turnstar Microfinance Limited

Unik Life Microfinance Limited

Unique Microfinance Limited

Unique-Mas Microfinance Company Limited

Vision Credit Microfinance Limited

Voa Microfinance Limited

We Enable Microfinance Limited

Wintrust Microfinance Limited

Wondaland Microfinance Limited

Yan Microfinance Company Limited

Yeken Microfinance Limited

Yoli Microfinance Company Limited

72 Hours Microfinance Company Limited

Abis Plus Microfinance Limited

Acit Capital Microfinance Limited

Adwenpa Microfinance Limited

Adwumaden Microfinance Limited

African Trust Microfinance Limited

Ag Microfinance Limited

Agt Microfinance Company Limited

Allot Microfinance Company Limited

Arhinpa Microfinance Limited

Attention Microfinance Limited

Av Global Microfinance Limited

Beaconcity Microfinance Company Limited

Bedel Microfinance Limited

Bengay Microfinance Company Limited

Better Life Microfinance Company Limited

Big Dreams Microfinance Limited

Bik Microfinance Company Limited

Boatem Microfinance Limited

Boavole Microfinance Limited

Brisk Credit Microfinance Limited

C.I.G. Microfinance Limited

Capital House Microfinance Limited

Capital Line Microfinance Limited

Captains Microfinance Company Limited

Casablanca Microfinance Limited

Cashbridge Microfinance Limited

Cc Microfinance Limited

Citizens Resource Microfinance Limited

Comaid Microfinance Limited

Comba Microfinance Limited

Common Capital Microfinance Limited

Community Microfinance Limited

Crucial Times Microfinance Limited

Cypress Cedar Microfinance Company Limited

Daa Nhyira Microfinance Company Limited

Dc Microfinance Company Limited

Dems Microfinance Company Limited

Dg Capital Microfinance Limited

Divine Fortunes Microfinance Limited

Divine Microfinance Limited

Dwadifo Adanfo Microfinance Company Limited

Dynasty Microfinance Services Limited

Eden Microfinance Limited

Ekoba Get Rich Microfinance Limited

Elite Microfinance Limited

Ellis Microfinance Limited

Era Microfinance Services Limited

Excel United Microfinance Limited

First Fidelity Microfinance Limited

Flexi Microfinance Limited

Focus Link Microfinance Company Limited

Fortress Microfinance Company Limited

Frankaman Microfinance Company Limited

Giant Gait Microfinance Limited

G-Life Microfinance Limited

Global One Microfinance Company Limited

Gmet Microfinance Limited

Godigo Microfinance Limited

Golden Trust Microfinance Company Limited

Goldpot Microfinance Limited

Goodnews Microfinance Company Limited

Halal Microfinance Limited

High Prestige Microfinance Services Limited

Hog Microfinance Limited

Ics Microfinance Limited

Ik Microfinance Limited

Instant Microfinance Limited

Investsure Microfinance Limited

Jada Microfinance Limited

Jays Microfinance Limited

Jopat Microfinance Company Limited

Jorbies Microfinance Limited

Joyhelp Microfinance Limited

Joyprin Microfinance Company Limited

K. A. D. Microfinance Limited

Kanafin Microfinance Services Limited

Kapital Express Microfinance Company Limited

Karsi Microfinance Limited

Kenlasab Microfinance Limited

Kingdom Trust Microfinance Limited

Landmark Microfinance Limited

Last Chance Microfinance Company Limited

Latter Rain Microfinance Limited

Lead Capital Microfinance Limited

Lead Global Microfinance Limited

Leap Credit Microfinance Limited

Light Microfinance Limited

Liquidity Solutions Microfinance Limited

Liyac Microfinance Company Limited

Loyal Shepherd Microfinance Limited

Mallon Microfinance Company Limited

Man Capital Microfinance Company Limited

Mars Microfinance Limited

Megamitch Microfinance Limited

Micrene Microfinance Limited

Mighty Microfinance Limited

Mokap Microfinance Limited.

Moneyshop Microfinance Limited

Moore Naara Microfinance Limited

Mt Microfinance Limited

Nativity Microfinance Services Limited

Niva Microfinance Limited

Noble Dream Microfinance Limited

Obaatanpa Microfinance Company Limited

Obuoba Microfinance Company Limited

Oye Microfinance Limited

Panam Microfinance Company Limited

Pimcel Microfinance Company Limited

Pinnacle Microfinance Limited

Platinum Capital Microfinance Limited

Premier Microfinance Limited

Price Capital Microfinance Limited

Profit Point Microfinance Limited

Pro-Link Microfinance Limited

Prudence Microfinance Limited

Purple Microfinance Limited

Qodesh Microfinance Limited

Quick One Microfinance Limited

Reell Microfinance Limited

Restore Microfinance Company Limited

Rhokida Microfinance Limited

Royal Future Microfinance Limited

Sag Ave Maria Microfinance Company Limited

Say-Adsam Microfinance Limited

Seedshare Capital Microfinance Limited

Shalom Microfinance Company Limited

Shine Credit Microfinance Limited

Sica Microfinance Limited

Silban Capital Microfinance Limited

Sim Microfinance Limited

Skycredit Microfinance Limited

Skyy Creditline Microfinance Limited

Solution Pioneers Microfinance Company Limited

Ss Microfinance Limited

Ss Stacots Microfinance Company Limited

St. Mary’s Microfinance Limited

Stalwart Microfinance Services Limited

Star Plus Microfinance Limited

Star Wealth Microfinance Limited

Strategies Microfinance Services Limited

Sweet Jesus Microfinance Limited

Tbs Capital Microfinance Limited

The Informal Project Microfinance CompanyLimited

Tipping Point Microfinance Limited

Trans Microfinance Limited

Turning Point Microfinance Company Limited

Unicorn Happy Investment Microfinance Limited

V-Seed Microfinance Services Limited

Waxson Microfinance Company Limited

Western Allied Microfinance Limited

Wetland Microfinance Limited

Wimac Trust Microfinance Limited

Wiselink Microfinance Company Limited

Xerox Microfinance Services Limited

Allied Wealth Money Lending Limited

Bennet Money Lending Limited

Bremco Money Lending Company Limited

Calmad Money Lending Company Limited

Catamount Finance Money Lending Limited

Citizens Money Lending Limited

Divine Announcement Money Lending

Fountain Money Lending Services Limited

GDFS Money Lending Limited

GFI Capital Management Money Lending Limited

Great Africa Money Lending Limited

Hatmag Money Lending Limited

Haubins Money Lending Limited

Index Money Lending Limited

KAF Investment Money Lending Limited

KBN Money Lending Limited

KYC Money Lending Limited

McOttley Money Lending Limited

N & J Money Lending Limited

Obrapa Money Lending Limited

One2One Money Lending Services Limited

Orbit Money Lending Co. Limited

Pitsea Ways Money Lenders Limited

P-Mag Investment Money Lending Services Limited

SAT Finance Money Lending Limited

Shammah Capital Money Lending Limited

SNJ Money Lending Limited

Uni-focus Money Lending Limited

Zeta Money Lending Limited

Boafo Yena Money Lending Limited

CFI Money Lending Limited

CIF Money Lending

First Assurance Money Lending Services Limited

Global Point Investment and Money Lending Services Limited

Intelligent Money Lending Company Limited

Kan Money Lending Company Limited

PD PAG Money Lending Limited

R.P.I.C. Money Lending Services Limited

TCP Money Lending Limited

All-Time Capital Partners Limited

Alpha Cap Securities Limited

Axe Capital Advisors Limited

Apex Capital Partners Revoked

Beige Capital Limited Revoked

Brooks Asset Management Limited

Cambridge Capital Advisors Limited

Canal Capital Limited Revoked

Corporate Hills Investment Ltd.

Dowjays Investment Limited

EM Capital Limited Revoked

Energy Investments Limited

Fromfrom Capital Limited

Frontline Capital Advisors Limited

FirstBanc Financial Services Limited

Galaxy Capital Limited

Gold Coast Fund Management Limited

Gold Rock Capital Management Limited

Goldstreet Fund Management Limited

Global Investments Bankers Limited

Heritage Securities Limited

Ideal Capital Partners Limited

Integrity Fund Management Limited

Intermarket Asset Management Ltd

Kripa Capital Ltd.

Kron Capital Limited

Legacy Financial Services

Liberty Asset Management Limited

Kamag Kapital Limited

Mak Asset Management Limited

Man Capital Partners Limited

Mec-Ellis Investment(Ghana) Limited

McOttley Capital Limited

Monarch Capital Limited

Mutual Integrity Assets Management Limited

Nesst Capital Limited

Nickel Keynesbury Limited

Nordea Capital Limited

Omega Capital Limited

Procap Finance Company Limited

QFS Securities Limited

SGL Royal Kapita Limited

Sirius Capital Limited

Strategic Hedge Capital Limited

Standard Securities Limited

Supreme Trust Capital Limited

Tikowrie Capital Ltd.

Unisecurities Limited

Universal Capital Management

Ultimate Trust Fund Management Ltd.

Utrak Capital Management Limited

Wealth Vision Financial Services Limited

Weston Capital Limited

Voluntary Cessation

HFC Capital Partners Limited

Attai Capital Limited

Serengeti Capital Limited

Indigo Investment Management Limited

Verit Investment Advisory Limited

Dr. Bawumia, I want your response to the following corruption allegation leveled against your government:

Agyapa scandal

GHC9.6 billion lost to corruption since 2017

$17,000 per hour private jet hired by President to tour the world

Mac Manu fingered in $1.5 billion MPS deal

Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company increases allowances by 400%

Minister of State at Presidency busted over bribery attempt on Star FM Journalist over galamsey exposé

NHIS divert GHC17 million into private investment company

GHC3.9 million to buy condoms

Appointment of MD for non-existent Keta Sea Port

Fraudulent PDS deal

$10 million wasted on cocoa roads audit

$4.5 million AfCON profligate expenditure

Ministry of Finance pays 1 million Ghana Cedis to Kroll Associates for no work done-Auditor General

Twelve (12) top state infrastructure designs sole-sourced to one firm

GHC283 million paid in judgement debt

GHC3 million renovated warehouses defective

Appointment of Kwame Owusu as board chairman for GRA after installing 11 ACs in two-bedroom facility

Presidential staffers caught on video taking galamsey bribes

Fight at GNPC between CEO and Board Chairman (Freddy Blay) over procurement

Ghana included in European Commission dirty money list

Ministry of Health anti-snake serum procurement breaches

$12 million worth of fertilizers for Planting for Food and Jobs missing

Government trades Aisha Huang for Chinese loan

Government busted in $12 million Oslo consulate deal

GHC18k entertainment allowances for Sanitation Minister

$12.5 million sole-sourced contracts for blood distribution drones

Presidential staffers list increases from 998 to 1,614 to create jobs for party boys

GHC297,585 missing at Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly

$14 million blown by Ministry of Tourism over capacity building

EOCO official suspended for calling on President Akufo-Addo to prosecute his own corrupt officials

Two (2) bedroom resident renovated at GHC1 million by the Ghana Maritime Authority boss - Kwame Owusu

Ghana Maritime Authority boss blows GHC700 per head on lunch in a day

GHC1.5 million rot uncovered at EPA

Ghana travels with the largest delegation to UN conference

Government distributed expired food items to flood victims, led by your very self

Asuogyaman DCE buys GHC1,850 printer for GHC16,000

Over 600,000 litres of BOST contaminated fuel disappears

Board chairman of Auditor-General Department violated procurement processes

Government lied over destruction of 10,000 hectares of farmlands under Planting for Food and Jobs

Sawla DCE awarding contracts to himself

GNPC buys $7.5 million property from CEOs former company

CEO of Forestry Commission fingered in galamsey

Adwoa Safo takes $8,500 from NHIA for USA trip

NHIA blows 62k on Government communicators

GHC697 million squandered in 2017 by the Ministry of Finance

Flagstaff House guards busted in robbery on countless occasions

NACOB excluded from Port checks

Wife of Sammy Awuku grabs juicy Free Zones Feeding contract

Gifty Klenam blows GHC93k on clothing allowance

Gifty Klenam blows $132 on rent

Peter Mac Manu in conflict of interest at GPHA as wife is handed juicy contracts

GFA Nyantakyi solicits 8 million Dollars bribe for President Akufo-Addo and your very self

$89 million dubious KelniGVG contract

CEO of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company awards fictitious contracts

Ghana loses GHC1 million in undervalued Metro Mass bus sales

Sports Ministry, Pius Hadzide in visa racketeering scandal

Wife of Kennedy Agyapong handed Ghc100.2 million sole-sourced streetlights contract

Eleven (11) contracts of NLA packaged and handed over to sister-In-law of MD in a day

GHC28.8 million procurement scandal at MASLOC

President Akufo-Addo gifted NPP GHC5 million for Cape Coast Conference

Fisheries Minister kicks out Director from office over fight against corruption in her administration

Ketu South MCE smuggles in $3.2 million luxury vehicle

DVLA sells GHC10 first aid kit for Ghc100

Special Development Ministry blows GHC800k on website

Expats charged $100k to sit by President Akufo-Addo

NLA boss takes $60k personal loan from service provider

GHC100k spent to change the name of Tamale Sports Stadium to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium

President Akuffo-Addo makes U-turn, endorses Jospong a company he branded as corrupt while in opposition

Over 200 instances of premix fuel diversions recorded in 2017

GHC1.9 billion allocated to presidency in 2018

Government blows GHC177 million on failed energy bond

Hajj board official in over GHC23k visa fraud

Ghana blows $2.5 million on GhanaPostGPS, spearheaded by your very self

District Assemblies to cough GHC5k each to fund Akufo-Addo’s tour

CID cooks report to clear two Deputy Chiefs of Staff

Ahanta West DCE rejects official bungalow, blows GHC22k on hotel accommodation

Finance Minister in procurement breaches over GHC10 million loan to MacDan

NPP grabs GHC900 million from two banks without board approval

Osafo Marfo appoints two sons into top government positions

Stephen Ntim appointed Lands Commission boss under a repealed law

Akufo-Addo sacks 13,000 public sector workers to create space for his family and friends in NPP

GHC5.6 million blown in [email protected] March parade

GHC9 million spent by Agric Minister to procure fake chemicals to fight armyworms

BOST boss in 5 million litres contaminated fuel deal

Northern Regional Minister, Bugri Naabu clash over road contracts

Ten thousand (10,000) bags of fertilizers missing

Mr. Vice President, Ghanaians demand answers to the afore-stated issues ahead of the December 7 general elections. These issues are critical to the future of our country, considering the magnitude of job losses caused by the banking sector crisis and the GHC38.4 billion lost to corruption in the past four years. I will personally plead with you for a debate on the economy after the general election for a thorough assessment of your four years in office.

Thank you,

SGD

David Yaw Mordey,

Economist and Data Scientist