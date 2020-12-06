Economist bulldozes Bawumia with 555 Questions on the Banking Sector crisis
Mr. Vice President, I write to remind you of your deliberate diabolism in handling the self-imposed banking sector crisis. I promised you some questions on the crisis in my previous letter entitled Your 7% Average GDP Growth very useless: Economist chases Bawumia with 301 Questions in a Letter. In that letter, I proved to Ghanaians why your three-month average GDP growth of 7% is very useless.
Today, Ghana is expected to grow at 0.90%, while countries like Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, etc., are growing at 6.9%, 5.3%, and 5.7%, respectively. My concern in this current episode of the Mordey-Bawumia series has to do with the 958,000 job losses caused by the banking sector crisis and its ramifications on the economy of Ghana.
The flow of money in the economy is analogous to that of human blood circulation. The blood transmit digested food to the various cells in the body, oxygen from the respiratory surface to the buccal cavity of the human tissues, and carbon dioxide from the tissue to the respiratory surface, among others. These transmissions are carried out by the arteries in the human body just as the banks work in the economy.
The banks are in the business of transmitting funds from surplus units to deficit units in the economy by collecting deposits and lending them to entities and individuals for various economic activities. Therefore, the banking sub-sector of the service sector serves as the accelerator of economic growth.
Dr. Bawumia, I gave you this hypothetical lecture for you to appreciate the role of the banks in ensuring sustainable development. Your government chose to destroy the very foundation, which has been celebrated all over the world as the anchor for mobilizing savings and investment for growth.
The 2017-2020 banking sector crisis has resulted in a reduction in the service sector’s contribution to total output from 56.8% in 2016 to 44.1% in 2019 and is expected to dip further to about 39.5% by the end of 2020. Mr. Vice President, you ought to explain to Ghanaians the reason behind such a development. You are in a better position to provide the appropriate response to the issues at hand and the 555 questions in the subsequent paragraphs of this letter.
Before I proceed, please permit me to review the findings in the 2015 banking sector report of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), which according to you, provided the justification for the closure of 9 local universal banks, 53 fund management firms, and 347 microfinance and microcredit companies in the country.
Mr. Vice President, you failed to peruse the report thoroughly as expected of every economist but jumped in the gun to destroy local banks and many other financial institutions in the country. The report suggests that despite the reduction in banks’ total revenue, net profit after tax, asset quality, liquidity and share of income from fees and commission as well as rising operational inefficiencies in 2015, there seems to be some appreciable increase in interest income from loans and investment income share.
The BoG concluded that the banking sector was sound and solvent enough to service essential obligations in the industry. Interestingly, the central bank also expected the banks to improve their performance following the fixing of the then energy sector crisis (solved by the NDC government) and enhanced fiscal consolidation (executed by the NPP government) coupled with the emerging stability in the exchange rate movement (as a result of instabilities in the US economy and the coronavirus pandemic).
Yet, there were fundamental issues with the banking sector, which needed to be fixed. The problems at hand demanded pragmatism and not political witch-hunting and aggrandizement. Mr. Vice President, instead of triggering Section 62 and 70 of the Bank of Ghana Act of 2002 (Act 612), which mandate the BoG to provide training programmes for the licensed banks on asset management, you chose to ineptly provide them with liquidity support and later collapsed them after you sensed wastages.
For instance, instead of applying the law as expected, you chose to grant seven banks (United Trust (UT) Bank, Capital Bank, Beige Bank, Sovereign Bank, Construction Bank, The Royal Bank, and UniBank) GHC4.7 billion and another GHC10 billion to take care of depositors’ demands. Having committed our scarce resources to such needless decision, you went on to collapse those banks and expended an additional GHC6.3 billion to no avail.
In all, you wasted our GHC21 billion to collapse our indigenous banks and many other financial institutions that needed just GHC6 billion to survive through training programmes and a few investments (Section 2A of Bank of Ghana (Amendment) Act of 2016, Act 918) in the provision of liquidity. Dr. Bawumia, I won’t let you go scot-free; you deserve my 555. I need answers to the following questions on the banking sector:
Fundamental Issues
- Have you personally read the 2015 banking sector report of the BoG?
- If yes, what informed your decision to allow the BoG to collapse the financial institutions?
- Do you understand the role of banks in accelerating growth and development?
- Do you understand why the closure of just one bank can trigger the collapse of firms in unrelated industries?
- Does it make economic sense to increase the minimum capital requirement by 233.3% just to collapse the local banks while keeping the colonial banks and other foreign banks in operation?
- Are you happy about the 958,000 job losses caused by the banking sector crisis? The crisis activated the closure of companies from other industries leading to a massive layoff of labour across the country.
- Do you know that after your so-called banking sector reform, the banks’ return on equity has fallen from 21.4% in 2015 to 19.9% in 2019?
- Do you also know that after your so-called banking sector reform, the banks’ return on assets has fallen from 4.5% in 2015 to 4.1% in 2019?
- Again, do you know that after your so-called banking sector reform, the banks’ return on earning assets has reduced from 6.1% in 2015 to 5.6% in 2019?
- Do you know that after your so-called banking sector reform, the banks’ return on earning assets has fallen from 13.8% in 2015 to 10.9% in 2019?
- Do you understand why the issue of unemployment remains relevant in this year’s election?
- Why has the service sector’s contribution to total output reduced from 56.8% in 2016 to 44.1% in 2019?
- Why is Ghana expected to grow at 0.90% in 2020?
- What have you done with the coronavirus cash of over US$2.5 billion in less than two years?
- What is your take on the loss of about GHC9.6 billion to corruption annually?
- Your boss, the President of the Republic of Ghana, was caught on camera collecting a bribe of US$40,000 to consider the stay-in-office of the Urban Roads Director, explain.
- Can you take a bold step to resign as vice president to support the fight against corruption?
Mr. Vice President, Ghanaians are demanding a comprehensive report on the collapse of the following banks:
- UT Bank
- Capital Bank
- Beige Bank
- Sovereign Bank
- Construction Bank
- The Royal Bank
- UniBank
- GN Bank
We also need a similar report on the closure of the following microfinance and microcredit companies in the country:
- 1st Eye Microfinance Company Limited
- Abepa Microfinance Limited
- Acea Microfinance Co. Limited
- Adom Sika Microfinance Limited
- Advalue Microfinance Limited
- Ae Microfinance Company Limited
- Af Microfinance Company Limited
- Afrique Capital Microfinance Limited
- Akad Microfinance Limited
- Aki Microfinance Company Limited
- All Ghana Microfinance Limited
- All Inclusive Microfinance Limited
- Alliancetrust Microfinance Limited
- Amisgold Microfinance Services Limited
- A-N Microfinance Services Limited
- A-One Trust Microfinance Services Limited
- Appiaduman Microfinance Limited
- Aspet-A Microfinance Limited
- A-Star Microfinance Limited
- Axis Direct Microfinance Company Limited
- Benkoson Microfinance Limited
- Best Microfinance Services Limited
- Bluehills Microfinance Limited
- Boafo Ne Nyame Microfinance Limited
- Bodev Microfinance Limited
- Boin Microfinance Limited
- Bonamax Microfinance Company Limited
- Brite Life Microfinance Limited
- Broadview Capital Microfinance Limited
- Capital And More Microfinance Company Limited
- Capital Connect Microfinance Limited
- Cash Multitrust Microfinance Limited
- Cashphase Microfinance Company Limited
- Cashplus Microfinance Limited
- Christian Community Microfinance Limited
- Citizen Capital Microfinance Limited
- City Credit Microfinance Limited
- Connect Capital Microfinance Limited
- Cottage Microfinance Limited
- Credability Investment And Microfinance Limited
- Crown Capital Microfinance Limited
- Crown House Microfinance Limited
- Cymain Capital Microfinance Limited
- Cypress Microfinance Company Limited
- Dahinsheli Microfinance Limited
- Daily Capital Microfinance Limited
- Datacash Microfinance Limited
- Dbm Microfinance Limited
- Delight Microfinance Company Limited
- Des Microfinance Limited
- Dolphin Microfinance Services Limited
- Donewealth Microfinance Limited
- Dove Microfinance Company Limited
- Dpf Microfinance Limited
- D-Vanc Microfinance Limited
- Dwetire Microfinance Limited
- Easyfast Microfinance Limited
- Ebenezer Microfinance Company Limited
- Eclipse Microfinance Limited
- Emefs Microfinance Limited
- Emeralf Microfinance Limited
- Emerge Microfinance Limited
- Emeton Microfinance Services Limited
- Empire Credit Microfinance Limited
- Emwl Microfinance Company Limited
- Et Microfinance Limited
- Evergreen Microfinance Limited
- Expressway Microfinance Limited
- Fast Track Capital Microfinance Limited
- Financial Republic Microfinance Company Limited
- Fino Microfinance Limited
- First Call Microfinance Company Limited
- First Liberty Microfinance Limited
- Fountaingate Microfinance Limited
- Frontier Capital Microfinance Limited
- Frontline Microfinance Limited
- Fts Capital Microfinance Limited
- Future Leaders Microfinance Limited
- Gab Microfinance Limited
- Gad Microfinance Limited
- Galaxy Microfinance Limited
- Geo Multi Microfinance Limited
- Gg Credit Microfinance Company Limited
- Ghabsy Microfinance Limited
- Giant Steps Microfinance Services Limited
- Global Feed Microfinance Limited
- Global Trust Microfinance Services Limited
- God Is Perfect Microfinance Limited
- Goldman Capital Microfinance Co. Limited
- Great Nation Microfinance Limited
- Greenfield Microfinance Services Limited
- Hegis Microfinance Limited
- Heritage Microfinance Limited
- Hodidi Microfinance Company Limited
- Home Support And Allied Microfinance Limited
- Idos Microfinance Limited
- Integrity Capital Microfinance Limited
- Jcf Consumer Microfinance Limited
- Jdc Microfinance Company Limited
- Jefam Microfinance Company Limited
- Jidai Microfinance Limited
- Jw Microfinance Limited
- Kingdave Microfinance Limited
- Kingsbridge Microfinance Limited
- Kka Empire Microfinance Limited
- Kwahu Microfinance Company Limited
- Lake View Microfinance Limited
- Legend Microfinance Co. Limited
- Liberty Dmi Microfinance Limited
- Liberty Trust Microfinance Limited
- Lj Cashplus Microfinance Limited
- Lloyds Capital Microfinance Limited
- Mace Microfinance Limited
- Masadar Microfinance Limited
- Melbond Microfinance Limited
- Meridian Microfinance Limited
- Micaid Microfinance Company Limited
- Mop Microfinance Limited
- Multi Money Microfinance Company Limited
- Multibility Microfinance Limited
- Nas Microfinance Company Limited
- Nationwide Microfinance Limited
- New Business Microfinance Limited
- New Image Microfinance Limited
- New Ways Microfinance Limited
- Nkosuo Microfinance Limited
- 1 Microfinance Company Limited
- Ofs Microfinance Company Limited
- Optimal Microfinance Limited
- Osomufo Microfinance Limited
- Oval Microfinance Limited
- Paragon Microfinance Company Limited
- Pathway Microfinance Limited
- Pearlhouse Ghana Microfinance Limited
- Peesam Microfinance Limited
- Perebrim Microfinance Company Limited
- Planet Microfinance Limited
- Planters Capital Microfinance Company Limited
- Prime Guaranty Fsl Microfinance Limited
- Primecredit Microfinance Limited
- Primus Microfinance Limited
- Prof Microfinance Limited
- Progressive Microfinance Company Limited
- Pronto Microfinance Limited
- Proseed Microfinance Company Limited
- Purpose Microfinance Limited
- Q-Star Investments & Microfinance Limited
- R&J Gateway Microfinance Services Limited
- Rancare Microfinance Limited
- Redeemer Microfinance Limited
- Renaizance Capital Solutions Microfinance Limited
- Reob Fekams Microfinance Company Limited
- Rightway Microfinance Limited
- Rivers Capital Microfinance Limited
- Ropa Microfinance Limited
- Ross Capital Microfinance Limited
- Royal Steps Microfinance Limited
- Royalty Capital Microfinance Limited
- Safenet Microfinance Limited
- Samag Microfinance Limited
- Savannah Microfinance Limited
- Savplus Microfinance Services Limited
- Silver Trust Microfinance Company Limited
- Solid Rock Microfinance Limited
- Solutions Microfinance Limited
- Sources Unlimited Microfinance Limited
- Sovereign Microfinance Limited
- Standard Trust Microfinance Limited
- Star Alliance Microfinance Limited
- Starling Microfinance Services Limited
- Startwell Microfinance Company Limited
- Supreme Trust Microfinance Limited
- The Orange Capital Microfinance
- The Rashards Microfinance Limited
- The Trustline Microfinance Company Limited
- Ti Microfinance Limited
- Total Discount Microfinance Limited
- True Life Capital Microfinance Limited
- Trust Link Microfinance Limited
- Trust Microfinance Company Limited
- Turnstar Microfinance Limited
- Unik Life Microfinance Limited
- Unique Microfinance Limited
- Unique-Mas Microfinance Company Limited
- Vision Credit Microfinance Limited
- Voa Microfinance Limited
- We Enable Microfinance Limited
- Wintrust Microfinance Limited
- Wondaland Microfinance Limited
- Yan Microfinance Company Limited
- Yeken Microfinance Limited
- Yoli Microfinance Company Limited
- 72 Hours Microfinance Company Limited
- Abis Plus Microfinance Limited
- Acit Capital Microfinance Limited
- Adwenpa Microfinance Limited
- Adwumaden Microfinance Limited
- African Trust Microfinance Limited
- Ag Microfinance Limited
- Agt Microfinance Company Limited
- Allot Microfinance Company Limited
- Arhinpa Microfinance Limited
- Attention Microfinance Limited
- Av Global Microfinance Limited
- Beaconcity Microfinance Company Limited
- Bedel Microfinance Limited
- Bengay Microfinance Company Limited
- Better Life Microfinance Company Limited
- Big Dreams Microfinance Limited
- Bik Microfinance Company Limited
- Boatem Microfinance Limited
- Boavole Microfinance Limited
- Brisk Credit Microfinance Limited
- C.I.G. Microfinance Limited
- Capital House Microfinance Limited
- Capital Line Microfinance Limited
- Captains Microfinance Company Limited
- Casablanca Microfinance Limited
- Cashbridge Microfinance Limited
- Cc Microfinance Limited
- Citizens Resource Microfinance Limited
- Comaid Microfinance Limited
- Comba Microfinance Limited
- Common Capital Microfinance Limited
- Community Microfinance Limited
- Crucial Times Microfinance Limited
- Cypress Cedar Microfinance Company Limited
- Daa Nhyira Microfinance Company Limited
- Dc Microfinance Company Limited
- Dems Microfinance Company Limited
- Dg Capital Microfinance Limited
- Divine Fortunes Microfinance Limited
- Divine Microfinance Limited
- Dwadifo Adanfo Microfinance Company Limited
- Dynasty Microfinance Services Limited
- Eden Microfinance Limited
- Ekoba Get Rich Microfinance Limited
- Elite Microfinance Limited
- Ellis Microfinance Limited
- Era Microfinance Services Limited
- Excel United Microfinance Limited
- First Fidelity Microfinance Limited
- Flexi Microfinance Limited
- Focus Link Microfinance Company Limited
- Fortress Microfinance Company Limited
- Frankaman Microfinance Company Limited
- Giant Gait Microfinance Limited
- G-Life Microfinance Limited
- Global One Microfinance Company Limited
- Gmet Microfinance Limited
- Godigo Microfinance Limited
- Golden Trust Microfinance Company Limited
- Goldpot Microfinance Limited
- Goodnews Microfinance Company Limited
- Halal Microfinance Limited
- High Prestige Microfinance Services Limited
- Hog Microfinance Limited
- Ics Microfinance Limited
- Ik Microfinance Limited
- Instant Microfinance Limited
- Investsure Microfinance Limited
- Jada Microfinance Limited
- Jays Microfinance Limited
- Jopat Microfinance Company Limited
- Jorbies Microfinance Limited
- Joyhelp Microfinance Limited
- Joyprin Microfinance Company Limited
- K. A. D. Microfinance Limited
- Kanafin Microfinance Services Limited
- Kapital Express Microfinance Company Limited
- Karsi Microfinance Limited
- Kenlasab Microfinance Limited
- Kingdom Trust Microfinance Limited
- Landmark Microfinance Limited
- Last Chance Microfinance Company Limited
- Latter Rain Microfinance Limited
- Lead Capital Microfinance Limited
- Lead Global Microfinance Limited
- Leap Credit Microfinance Limited
- Light Microfinance Limited
- Liquidity Solutions Microfinance Limited
- Liyac Microfinance Company Limited
- Loyal Shepherd Microfinance Limited
- Mallon Microfinance Company Limited
- Man Capital Microfinance Company Limited
- Mars Microfinance Limited
- Megamitch Microfinance Limited
- Micrene Microfinance Limited
- Mighty Microfinance Limited
- Mokap Microfinance Limited.
- Moneyshop Microfinance Limited
- Moore Naara Microfinance Limited
- Mt Microfinance Limited
- Nativity Microfinance Services Limited
- Niva Microfinance Limited
- Noble Dream Microfinance Limited
- Obaatanpa Microfinance Company Limited
- Obuoba Microfinance Company Limited
- Oye Microfinance Limited
- Panam Microfinance Company Limited
- Pimcel Microfinance Company Limited
- Pinnacle Microfinance Limited
- Platinum Capital Microfinance Limited
- Premier Microfinance Limited
- Price Capital Microfinance Limited
- Profit Point Microfinance Limited
- Pro-Link Microfinance Limited
- Prudence Microfinance Limited
- Purple Microfinance Limited
- Qodesh Microfinance Limited
- Quick One Microfinance Limited
- Reell Microfinance Limited
- Restore Microfinance Company Limited
- Rhokida Microfinance Limited
- Royal Future Microfinance Limited
- Sag Ave Maria Microfinance Company Limited
- Say-Adsam Microfinance Limited
- Seedshare Capital Microfinance Limited
- Shalom Microfinance Company Limited
- Shine Credit Microfinance Limited
- Sica Microfinance Limited
- Silban Capital Microfinance Limited
- Sim Microfinance Limited
- Skycredit Microfinance Limited
- Skyy Creditline Microfinance Limited
- Solution Pioneers Microfinance Company Limited
- Ss Microfinance Limited
- Ss Stacots Microfinance Company Limited
- St. Mary’s Microfinance Limited
- Stalwart Microfinance Services Limited
- Star Plus Microfinance Limited
- Star Wealth Microfinance Limited
- Strategies Microfinance Services Limited
- Sweet Jesus Microfinance Limited
- Tbs Capital Microfinance Limited
- The Informal Project Microfinance CompanyLimited
- Tipping Point Microfinance Limited
- Trans Microfinance Limited
- Turning Point Microfinance Company Limited
- Unicorn Happy Investment Microfinance Limited
- V-Seed Microfinance Services Limited
- Waxson Microfinance Company Limited
- Western Allied Microfinance Limited
- Wetland Microfinance Limited
- Wimac Trust Microfinance Limited
- Wiselink Microfinance Company Limited
- Xerox Microfinance Services Limited
- Allied Wealth Money Lending Limited
- Bennet Money Lending Limited
- Bremco Money Lending Company Limited
- Calmad Money Lending Company Limited
- Catamount Finance Money Lending Limited
- Citizens Money Lending Limited
- Divine Announcement Money Lending
- Fountain Money Lending Services Limited
- GDFS Money Lending Limited
- GFI Capital Management Money Lending Limited
- Great Africa Money Lending Limited
- Hatmag Money Lending Limited
- Haubins Money Lending Limited
- Index Money Lending Limited
- KAF Investment Money Lending Limited
- KBN Money Lending Limited
- KYC Money Lending Limited
- McOttley Money Lending Limited
- N & J Money Lending Limited
- Obrapa Money Lending Limited
- One2One Money Lending Services Limited
- Orbit Money Lending Co. Limited
- Pitsea Ways Money Lenders Limited
- P-Mag Investment Money Lending Services Limited
- SAT Finance Money Lending Limited
- Shammah Capital Money Lending Limited
- SNJ Money Lending Limited
- Uni-focus Money Lending Limited
- Zeta Money Lending Limited
- Boafo Yena Money Lending Limited
- CFI Money Lending Limited
- CIF Money Lending
- First Assurance Money Lending Services Limited
- Global Point Investment and Money Lending Services Limited
- Intelligent Money Lending Company Limited
- Kan Money Lending Company Limited
- PD PAG Money Lending Limited
- R.P.I.C. Money Lending Services Limited
- TCP Money Lending Limited
- All-Time Capital Partners Limited
- Alpha Cap Securities Limited
- Axe Capital Advisors Limited
- Apex Capital Partners Revoked
- Beige Capital Limited Revoked
- Brooks Asset Management Limited
- Cambridge Capital Advisors Limited
- Canal Capital Limited Revoked
- Corporate Hills Investment Ltd.
- Dowjays Investment Limited
- EM Capital Limited Revoked
- Energy Investments Limited
- Fromfrom Capital Limited
- Frontline Capital Advisors Limited
- FirstBanc Financial Services Limited
- Galaxy Capital Limited
- Gold Coast Fund Management Limited
- Gold Rock Capital Management Limited
- Goldstreet Fund Management Limited
- Global Investments Bankers Limited
- Heritage Securities Limited
- Ideal Capital Partners Limited
- Integrity Fund Management Limited
- Intermarket Asset Management Ltd
- Kripa Capital Ltd.
- Kron Capital Limited
- Legacy Financial Services
- Liberty Asset Management Limited
- Kamag Kapital Limited
- Mak Asset Management Limited
- Man Capital Partners Limited
- Mec-Ellis Investment(Ghana) Limited
- McOttley Capital Limited
- Monarch Capital Limited
- Mutual Integrity Assets Management Limited
- Nesst Capital Limited
- Nickel Keynesbury Limited
- Nordea Capital Limited
- Omega Capital Limited
- Procap Finance Company Limited
- QFS Securities Limited
- SGL Royal Kapita Limited
- Sirius Capital Limited
- Strategic Hedge Capital Limited
- Standard Securities Limited
- Supreme Trust Capital Limited
- Tikowrie Capital Ltd.
- Unisecurities Limited
- Universal Capital Management
- Ultimate Trust Fund Management Ltd.
- Utrak Capital Management Limited
- Wealth Vision Financial Services Limited
- Weston Capital Limited
- Voluntary Cessation
- HFC Capital Partners Limited
- Attai Capital Limited
- Serengeti Capital Limited
- Indigo Investment Management Limited
- Verit Investment Advisory Limited
Dr. Bawumia, I want your response to the following corruption allegation leveled against your government:
- Agyapa scandal
- GHC9.6 billion lost to corruption since 2017
- $17,000 per hour private jet hired by President to tour the world
- Mac Manu fingered in $1.5 billion MPS deal
- Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company increases allowances by 400%
- Minister of State at Presidency busted over bribery attempt on Star FM Journalist over galamsey exposé
- NHIS divert GHC17 million into private investment company
- GHC3.9 million to buy condoms
- Appointment of MD for non-existent Keta Sea Port
- Fraudulent PDS deal
- $10 million wasted on cocoa roads audit
- $4.5 million AfCON profligate expenditure
- Ministry of Finance pays 1 million Ghana Cedis to Kroll Associates for no work done-Auditor General
- Twelve (12) top state infrastructure designs sole-sourced to one firm
- GHC283 million paid in judgement debt
- GHC3 million renovated warehouses defective
- Appointment of Kwame Owusu as board chairman for GRA after installing 11 ACs in two-bedroom facility
- Presidential staffers caught on video taking galamsey bribes
- Fight at GNPC between CEO and Board Chairman (Freddy Blay) over procurement
- Ghana included in European Commission dirty money list
- Ministry of Health anti-snake serum procurement breaches
- $12 million worth of fertilizers for Planting for Food and Jobs missing
- Government trades Aisha Huang for Chinese loan
- Government busted in $12 million Oslo consulate deal
- GHC18k entertainment allowances for Sanitation Minister
- $12.5 million sole-sourced contracts for blood distribution drones
- Presidential staffers list increases from 998 to 1,614 to create jobs for party boys
- GHC297,585 missing at Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly
- $14 million blown by Ministry of Tourism over capacity building
- EOCO official suspended for calling on President Akufo-Addo to prosecute his own corrupt officials
- Two (2) bedroom resident renovated at GHC1 million by the Ghana Maritime Authority boss - Kwame Owusu
- Ghana Maritime Authority boss blows GHC700 per head on lunch in a day
- GHC1.5 million rot uncovered at EPA
- Ghana travels with the largest delegation to UN conference
- Government distributed expired food items to flood victims, led by your very self
- Asuogyaman DCE buys GHC1,850 printer for GHC16,000
- Over 600,000 litres of BOST contaminated fuel disappears
- Board chairman of Auditor-General Department violated procurement processes
- Government lied over destruction of 10,000 hectares of farmlands under Planting for Food and Jobs
- Sawla DCE awarding contracts to himself
- GNPC buys $7.5 million property from CEOs former company
- CEO of Forestry Commission fingered in galamsey
- Adwoa Safo takes $8,500 from NHIA for USA trip
- NHIA blows 62k on Government communicators
- GHC697 million squandered in 2017 by the Ministry of Finance
- Flagstaff House guards busted in robbery on countless occasions
- NACOB excluded from Port checks
- Wife of Sammy Awuku grabs juicy Free Zones Feeding contract
- Gifty Klenam blows GHC93k on clothing allowance
- Gifty Klenam blows $132 on rent
- Peter Mac Manu in conflict of interest at GPHA as wife is handed juicy contracts
- GFA Nyantakyi solicits 8 million Dollars bribe for President Akufo-Addo and your very self
- $89 million dubious KelniGVG contract
- CEO of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company awards fictitious contracts
- Ghana loses GHC1 million in undervalued Metro Mass bus sales
- Sports Ministry, Pius Hadzide in visa racketeering scandal
- Wife of Kennedy Agyapong handed Ghc100.2 million sole-sourced streetlights contract
- Eleven (11) contracts of NLA packaged and handed over to sister-In-law of MD in a day
- GHC28.8 million procurement scandal at MASLOC
- President Akufo-Addo gifted NPP GHC5 million for Cape Coast Conference
- Fisheries Minister kicks out Director from office over fight against corruption in her administration
- Ketu South MCE smuggles in $3.2 million luxury vehicle
- DVLA sells GHC10 first aid kit for Ghc100
- Special Development Ministry blows GHC800k on website
- Expats charged $100k to sit by President Akufo-Addo
- NLA boss takes $60k personal loan from service provider
- GHC100k spent to change the name of Tamale Sports Stadium to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium
- President Akuffo-Addo makes U-turn, endorses Jospong a company he branded as corrupt while in opposition
- Over 200 instances of premix fuel diversions recorded in 2017
- GHC1.9 billion allocated to presidency in 2018
- Government blows GHC177 million on failed energy bond
- Hajj board official in over GHC23k visa fraud
- Ghana blows $2.5 million on GhanaPostGPS, spearheaded by your very self
- District Assemblies to cough GHC5k each to fund Akufo-Addo’s tour
- CID cooks report to clear two Deputy Chiefs of Staff
- Ahanta West DCE rejects official bungalow, blows GHC22k on hotel accommodation
- Finance Minister in procurement breaches over GHC10 million loan to MacDan
- NPP grabs GHC900 million from two banks without board approval
- Osafo Marfo appoints two sons into top government positions
- Stephen Ntim appointed Lands Commission boss under a repealed law
- Akufo-Addo sacks 13,000 public sector workers to create space for his family and friends in NPP
- GHC5.6 million blown in [email protected] March parade
- GHC9 million spent by Agric Minister to procure fake chemicals to fight armyworms
- BOST boss in 5 million litres contaminated fuel deal
- Northern Regional Minister, Bugri Naabu clash over road contracts
- Ten thousand (10,000) bags of fertilizers missing
Mr. Vice President, Ghanaians demand answers to the afore-stated issues ahead of the December 7 general elections. These issues are critical to the future of our country, considering the magnitude of job losses caused by the banking sector crisis and the GHC38.4 billion lost to corruption in the past four years. I will personally plead with you for a debate on the economy after the general election for a thorough assessment of your four years in office.
Thank you,
SGD
David Yaw Mordey,
Economist and Data Scientist
