06.12.2020

People without nose masks will be disenfranchised—CAGA Secretary laments

Secretary for concerned about Ghana Association, Mr. Tuorimuo Elvis Philip has cautioned political parties to be wary of the implication of voters not wearing a nose mask to the polling station.

The secretary emphasised that security personnel at the polling stations will insist on them and as a result must people including uninformed people in rural areas will be denied access to voting materials and the right to vote amidst the covid-19 pandemic.

This he stated may result in a misunderstanding at most polling stations in the country.

He urged party executives to be at the various polling stations with enough nose masks to ensure their voters aren't disenfranchised as this can lead to grudges.

Ghana will be heading towards the polls on Monday the 7th of December 2020.

Mr. Tuorimuo Elvis Philip is a Researcher in Social Issues.

