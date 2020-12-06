ModernGhanalogo

06.12.2020 Politics

I’ve restored Ghana’s dignity; retain me to protect it – Akufo-Addo

LISTEN DEC 6, 2020

President Akufo-Addo says he has restored Ghana's dignity on the world stage.

According to him, he has restored what took the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) eight years to destroy.

President Akufo-Addo maintained that Ghanaians should retain him at the presidency to protect what he has restored.

He further disclosed that, he has built the foundation for growth and progress of the nation.

He explained that should the opposition NDC be returned to the administration of the country, his achievements would be destroyed.

“In four short years, we have cleaned up the mess it took NDC eight years to create. We have also exited the IMF bailout programme and established a strong foundation.”

“We are now poised for growth, for prosperity and for progress. Ghana's stature in the world has been restored. Vote for me to protect it.”

The president also said his government has proven to be better managers of the economy than the erstwhile John Mahama government.

“Never again shall we allow the management of our economy to get into the hands that will lead us into another financial and banking crisis. Cleaning up after the NDC is far too much work and cost.”

“We should use such energies to harness the dynamism and enthusiasm of our young people to build Ghana,” the President added.

----citinewsroom

