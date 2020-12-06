God sent Akufo-Addo just as he sent Saviour Jesus Christ, Mahama can't handle Free SHS — NPP's Nana Obrempong

Member of Greater Accra communication team of the New Patriotic Party Citizen Nana Obrempong has said former President John Dramani Mahama cannot be entrusted with the Free SHS policy.

Speaking in an interview with Citizen Kofi Owusu on Citizen TV, Nana Obrempong said voting for Mahama will be a mistake every Ghanaian will do because he will collapse the Free SHS.

"If Ghanaian vote for John Mahama to come back he will collapse the free SHS...He said he will review but that's is a lie," he said.

He added that former President Kufour established the National Health Insurance policy and John Mahama came and messed it up.

Nana Obrempong however stated that God has been listening to the prayers and cries of Ghana and have given President Akufo-Addo as the answer to our problems.

"There was a lot of parent crying because they don't have money to send their children to Senior High School and God listen to their prayers and gave them Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and now they are enjoying the Free SHS," he said.

He added that God personally sent Akufo-Addo to save Ghanaians just as he sent Jesus to save the world.