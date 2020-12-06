ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.12.2020 Politics

Give me another term to continue my good works – Prez Akufo-Addo

Give me another term to continue my good works – Prez Akufo-Addo
LISTEN DEC 6, 2020

President Akufo-Addo has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to retain him on December 7, 2020, so he could continue with the good things he has in store for the country.

According to him, Ghanaians should vote massively for him because he believes his government has done overwhelmingly well and deserves another four-year term.

“Are you satisfied with my work as a President? If yes then I urge you to give me the chance to rule for another four years,” the President said.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he addressed NPP supporters at the party's final rally at Mantse Agbonaa on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

The President further urged supporters of the opposition parties to also vote for him devoid of party affiliations if they also believe he deserves another term.

“I urge supporters of the National Democratic Congress, the Progressive People's Party and the other political parties, to come in force with the NPP if they believe I deserve another term,” he added.

Within its first term, the Akufo-Addo government has implemented a number of policies including the one district one factory, free Senior High School for both boarding and day students, one village one dam, among other social intervention programmes as well as reviving the economy.

According to Akufo-Addo the policies he introduced is even a gist of the iceberg as his second term promises to make Ghana even more vibrant and successful to become the beacon of hope the country is noted for.

Ghana’s economy safer in NPP’s hands than NDC – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has also insisted that Ghana will be far better under an NPP government than a National Democratic Congress government.

In a national address to the nation on Saturday, Nana Akufo Addo said his government has proven to be better managers of the economy than the John Mahama government.

He said his government worked hard to within its first year, turn around the fortunes of the economy after “cleaning up the mess” of the Mahama government.

“Never again shall we allow the management of our economy to get into the hands that will lead us into another financial and banking crisis. Cleaning up after the NDC is far too much work and cost. We should use such energies to harness the dynamism and enthusiasm of our young people to build Ghana,” the president said.

“The NDC has showed that the economy is not safe in their hands,” he added.

---citinewsroom

More Politics
Modern Ghana Links
Electoral disputes justice sought by Presiding and Returning Officers punishment; Well done EC 2020
02.01.2021 | Politics
Youth Development Practitioner congratulates President Akufo-Addo on his 2020 electoral victory
02.01.2021 | Politics
Mahama finally reveals why he’s challenging election 2020 results
30.12.2020 | Politics
Arrest Assin North MP-elect over dual citizenship – Evans Nimako demands
24.12.2020 | Politics
Review mode of appointment of EC Chairperson, Commissioners — Kwesi Jonah
23.12.2020 | Politics
Include Ntim Fordjour in your cabinet – Assin youth 'begs' Akufo-Addo
23.12.2020 | Politics
Slain MP's Wife pledges to empower women, youth in Mfantseman
22.12.2020 | Politics
Businessman wants Akufo-Addo to make Ossei-Aidooh Speaker of Parliament
21.12.2020 | Politics
Group lobby for selection of cabinet ministers from Dagbon
18.12.2020 | Politics
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
37 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
37 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line