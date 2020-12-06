Give me another term to continue my good works – Prez Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to retain him on December 7, 2020, so he could continue with the good things he has in store for the country.

According to him, Ghanaians should vote massively for him because he believes his government has done overwhelmingly well and deserves another four-year term.

“Are you satisfied with my work as a President? If yes then I urge you to give me the chance to rule for another four years,” the President said.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he addressed NPP supporters at the party's final rally at Mantse Agbonaa on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

The President further urged supporters of the opposition parties to also vote for him devoid of party affiliations if they also believe he deserves another term.

“I urge supporters of the National Democratic Congress, the Progressive People's Party and the other political parties, to come in force with the NPP if they believe I deserve another term,” he added.

Within its first term, the Akufo-Addo government has implemented a number of policies including the one district one factory, free Senior High School for both boarding and day students, one village one dam, among other social intervention programmes as well as reviving the economy.

According to Akufo-Addo the policies he introduced is even a gist of the iceberg as his second term promises to make Ghana even more vibrant and successful to become the beacon of hope the country is noted for.

Ghana’s economy safer in NPP’s hands than NDC – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has also insisted that Ghana will be far better under an NPP government than a National Democratic Congress government.

In a national address to the nation on Saturday, Nana Akufo Addo said his government has proven to be better managers of the economy than the John Mahama government.

He said his government worked hard to within its first year, turn around the fortunes of the economy after “cleaning up the mess” of the Mahama government.

“Never again shall we allow the management of our economy to get into the hands that will lead us into another financial and banking crisis. Cleaning up after the NDC is far too much work and cost. We should use such energies to harness the dynamism and enthusiasm of our young people to build Ghana,” the president said.

“The NDC has showed that the economy is not safe in their hands,” he added.

---citinewsroom