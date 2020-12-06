Let God touch your heart and vote massively for President Akufo-Addo on December 7th

7th December 2020 is a major and important decision time to determine the destiny and forward march of Ghana. It is about the choice of Free SHS against the choice of Mortuary. It is about the choice of Planting for Food and Jobs, 1 District 1 Factory against the choice of Okada.

It is about the choice of Free Water, Free Electricity against the choice of Dumsor. It is about the choice of competent leadership of President Akufo-Addo against the incompetent leadership of John Dramani Mahama.

We cannot go back to the era of John Mahama where payment of judgement debts was the avenue for creating, looting and sharing Ghana's monies among NDC babies with sharp teeth. Mahama's era where the Clergy were under constant attacks.

Mahama's era where businesses collapsed as a result of Dumsor, killer taxes, high inflation, high interest rates, high policy rates and high cost of doing business in Ghana. Mahama's era where there was no peace in the Dagbon Kingdom.

Mahama's era where Ghana's monies were used to buy houses, mansions and exotic cars for Slay Queens. Mahama's era where over 400billion dollars worth of the country's bauxite was given to the brother of John Mahama alone. Mahama's era where there were no ambulances, no factories and no Free SHS.

The Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) respectfully and humbly begs and urges Ghanaians to turnout and vote massively to retain Akufo-Addo as the President and NPP Parliamentary Candidates as Members of Parliament. The NPP deserves your vote to win both the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections so that President Akufo-Addo would be the one with peace of mind to steer the affairs of the country. Akufo-Addo cannot govern alone, he needs an overwhelming majority Parliamentary Seats to safeguard and protect the Free SHS, NABCO, Planting for Food and Jobs, 1 District 1 Factory and other laudable initiatives.

We urge Ghanaians to totally and wholly ignore the lies, propaganda, fabrications, misrepresentations and bogus unsubstantiated corruption allegations against Akufo-Addo spearheaded by NDC aimed at creating anger in the hearts and minds of Ghanaians so that they would forget all the excellent achievements of President Akufo-Addo.

Let us demonstrate to the greedy and selfish Mahama that we do not have short memories as alluded by John Mahama. Let's show Mahama that we still remember his era where Dumsor, cancellation of Allowances for Teacher's and Nursing Trainees, Judgement Debts, Babies with Sharp Teeth, Non-payment of Book and Research Allowances for University Lecturers, No Free SHS were the order of the day.

John Mahama and the NDC shall cancel Akufo-Addo's Free SHS Policy immediately they win power. The NDC shall enact laws to suspend the 1 District 1 Factory Policy. NDC shall sell and share the 307 Ambulances among themselves. The NDC shall suspend NABCO programme.

The NDC shall cancel the Planting for food and jobs programme. The NDC shall send the country back to IMF. Dumsor shall come back under John Mahama.

We are urging Ghanaians to remember all the good works of President Akufo-Addo and reward him by voting massively for him and all the NPP Parliamentary Candidates. Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates are Number 1 on the ballot paper.

... Signed...

Razak Kojo Opoku

(CVM Founder and President)