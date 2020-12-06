N/R: NDC fights NPP for allegedly smuggling in ballot papers

With less than 48 hours to the general elections, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region is accusing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of smuggling into the region some ballot papers.

At an emergency press conference on Saturday in Tamale, the Northern Regional Communication Officer of the NDC, Alhassan Abdul-Mumin said, they have picked up intelligence that ballots papers were smuggled in an airforce flight on Thursday evening into some hotels in Tamale and Wa in the Upper West Region.

He is therefore calling on the security agencies to take the issue seriously before anything untoward happens.

“The NDC is more prepared for the elections on Monday. On Thursday evening, we picked some intelligence on the grounds that the NPP through its ministers and government appointees have moved some items from Accra through the Tamale International airport, and that onboard, are some ballots papers and others meant to rig the 2020 elections.”

He cautioned that if the security agencies fail to take the matter seriously and do their duty diligently they, the NDC would defend the votes of the people.

“We are sending a word of caution to our security agencies in this country especially our police command that the NDC in the Northern Region is not going to tolerate any of these attempts to subvert the will of the people. If the security agencies fail to pursue this information we are giving them, we would have no other option than to create our own monitoring system to face them”.

“It is now evidently clear to Ghanaians the level of corruption in the NPP, and they are going to vote against them on the 7th of December which is why the NPP is planning to rig the elections, and we are preparing for them”. NDC’s allegations baseless – NPP

The NPP, on the other hand, described the allegations of the NDC as baseless.

It further described the allegations as propaganda by the NDC and urged Ghanaians to disregard them.

Salifu Sulley, the Northern regional communication officer of the NPP in a Citi News interview said: “The allegations of the NDC are baseless, lacking substance and that is clearly indicating that defeat is staring them in the face. The NPP has performed well in government. The president and flagbearer of the NPP has fulfilled most of his promises with the electorates and because of this, the party has a message that it is going to relly on the achievements to win the election,” he said.