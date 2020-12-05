Election 2020: We've nowhere to go should there be war — Bishop George Nii Ayerh

The Founder and leader of Rivers of Life Ministries, Bishop George Nii Ayerh, has reminded Ghanaians that they have no place to go should there be war as a result of political violence.

"Ask the politicians encouraging you to perpetuate violence to let their children and spouses take the lead before you follow", he added.

The head pastor gave the advice in Winneba when he delivered a peace message in preparation towards to election.

He called on Ghanaians to let the peace of the country be Paramount in everything they do and should be mindful of the vigilante law which can land them in jail.

According to him, Ghana is surrounded by French speaking countries, hence will be very difficult to mingle should something happing here.

He called on voters to go home after casting their vote since there are agents around to monitor the process but can come back after 5pm to witness the counting.