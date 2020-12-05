ModernGhanalogo

05.12.2020 Social News

Election 2020: Ashanti Professionals Association expresses fear of possible violence in A/R

By John Antwi Boasiako
The Ashanti Professionals Association has warned the Electoral Commission and the Election Security Committee to be proactive to avert any possible acts of violence on election day in the region.

The group made up of individuals from diverse professional backgrounds in the Ashanti Region said they fear election day, December 7, maybe a very violent day.

Addressing the media in a press conference on Friday December 4, 2020, Convener for the Association Lily- Vester Nyarko said information from their representatives in the various constituencies in the Ashanti region indicates that some political parties and their supporters have hatched undemocratic plans to cause violence and unleash mayhem on innocent voters on the election day.

"The information we have gathered is that these unscrupulous individuals and groups have trained hoodlums, armed with offensive weapons to cause violence and intimidate unsuspecting voters in the Ashanti Region.

"We, therefore wish to bring to the attention of the Security Agencies, Traditional Authorities and Religious Bodies, to as a matter of urgency, intervene in order to avert any possible commotion on the day of elections," he intimated.

She added that residents of the Ashanti Region and indeed the entire country, are peace-loving people who will not tolerate any act of violence that has the tendency to destroy the peace and tranquillity we are currently enjoying as a country.

"It is our view that the upcoming elections should be about development; the Ghanaian is more concerned about development in the areas of education, health, agriculture, peace and security and their general socio-economic livelihoods.

"Anything short of this will be a travesty of the country’s enviable democratic credentials", she noted.

