Education & Management Consulting, Llc. Makes Dreams Of Brilliant But Needy Children Come True In Partnering With Fruitful-Land Academy

Georgia, USA (December 1, 2020) – The daily tuition fees of 75 needy but brilliant children of Fruitful-Land Academy shall be covered over three academic terms by Education & Management Consulting, LLC., a U.S.-based education consulting company. A Memorandum of Understanding with Fruitful-Land Academy, a private school in the Central Region established mutual strategic capacities. The partnership will enrich the Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba communities in quality education through commitment to scholarship and teacher professional development. Additionally, EMCLLC shall provide competency-based training to all teachers once every quarter in the 2021/2022 academic year free of charge. In exchange, Fruitful-Land Academy shall allow the use of the school’s resources as base to promote and market EMCLLC and its affiliate partners with regards to the pursuant of the partnership.

EMCLLC will be in a position to become a leader in investing in organizations and communities in Ghana through quality education, business management and public policy. Fruitful-Land Academy as a small burgeoning private school will now be provided innovative organizational development solutions to its business needs to compete effectively with other primary and junior high schools to educate future leaders.

EMCLLC has a demonstrated record of providing innovative organizational development and training consulting services and solutions to businesses in the United States. “We are very excited to work with Fruitful-Land Academy,” said Dr. Yaw Amponsah Adoo, Founder/Managing Partner and CEO of Education & Management Consulting, LLC. “Teaming up with Fruitful-Land Academy give us the opportunity to offer scholarship assistance to its pupils and students in the pay as you learn program as well as train its teachers. In the end, the school will be in prime position to fully realize its quality education mandate with our help. This is an exciting development for our company to introduce our services to the Ghanaian private school development space.”

“EMCLLC is a great partner and this agreement demonstrates their dedication to quality education. The partnership indicates our desire to collaborate with companies here in Ghana and abroad that share our vision of equipping children with academic and career goals through quality education at an affordable price on a grand scale,” said Mr. Isaac Arku Korsah, Proprietor of the school.

About EMCLLC

Founded in 2016, Education & Management Consulting is a limited liability consulting company that provides quality services to businesses and governments around the world, offering a global network of professional consulting services using research-proven best practices and practical solutions to achieve satisfying results and excellence in business management, education, and public policy. The company provides consultancy services in management and education and allied services. EMCLLC serves clients in the southeastern U.S. states, Canada, UK, Ghana, St. Kitts and Nevis, Italy, Singapore and Qatar. It has won numerous awards for its services, including “Esteemed Community Partner” award from Brown Mackie College and featured in the second edition (Winter 2019) of Obimanso magazine, a catalogue for Africans in the diaspora about businesses, lifestyle and commitment to Africa. For more information about EMCLLC, visit its website at http://www.emcllc.expert/

About Fruitful-Land Academy

Fruitful-Land Academy is a 300-maximum seat capacity privately owned school established in September 2018 to serve children between the ages of 3 and 15 in the Central Region of Ghana. Among the list of school accomplishments include placing third runner up out of 34 schools in Gomoa East District for the 2020 Independence Day March competition and winning first place for lower grade and second runner up for upper grade 2019 inter-schools Quiz competition. For more information, contact us at +233249355187.