Prof. Frederick Owusu Nyarko, Ancestral Poet receives Honourary Degrees from Logos University

The famed spoken word artist earned an honourary Professorship and Doctorate of Humane Letters from Logos University, Florida, on 6th October, 2020.

This honourary conferment was after a thorough background check by the Chairman, Rector, Executive and Academic Boards of Logos University in USA met in full quorum, and found Mr Fredrick Owusu Nyarko as a man of good report and worthy of recognition.

The reigning Ghana’s Spoken Word Artist at the Ghana Arts and Culture Awards (GACA), released his maiden poetry album titled NSEM NE OKRA in 2019. The 19-track album is a potpourri of creativity, dexterity and cultural specificity that talks about unity in diversity, love, corruption and the ills of society. The cultural activist poems are predominantly written and excellently recited in richly Asante Twi language.

Mr. Fredrick Owusu Nyarko’s award is for his significant contribution and works over the years in creative arts, history and culture.

The award comes along with the privileges and benefits so entitled by Logos University International.

The ceremony took place at the Runners Resort in Tepa in the Ashanti Region of the Republic of Ghana. In attendance was the Chief of Tepa Traditional Area, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I, Logos University representatives and family and friends.

The graduate teacher cum poet was obviously deeply touched by the commendation bestowed upon him by the School as he brandished an irrepressible grin with these remarks, “I took upon the mantle of my culture to promote culture and tradition in my poetry. I do the typical Asante Twi with traditional costume and all that. Poetry is culture. Culture is language…the journey has not been easy but here we are celebrating.”

The Ashanti Poetry Records Inc. artist, graciously thanked Logos University for the honour done him and promised to keep on promoting arts and culture with his talent.

And just moments before he was conferred the coveted degrees, Ancestral Poet displayed his poetry genius with an enchanted recitation specifically dedicated to the Chief of Tepa.

Congratulations Prof. Frederick Owusu Nyarko aka Ancestral Poet.

The writer is a Creative Arts Director, writer and critic. He works with Centre for National Culture, Kumasi.