Aviation This Week – Part 4

News summaries for this week’s edition of ‘Aviation This Week ’ outlines some major events relevant to Ghana’s aviation industry within November 29, 2020 and December 5, 2020.

Sunyani Airport to be ready by end of year

The Sunyani Airport which has been closed down for rehabilitation since 2016 is expected to be ready for commercial activities once again before the end of 2020, according to the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa. The revelation was made when Mr. Kwakwa conducted the Deputy Minister of Aviation, Yaw Afful round the current works been done on the new terminal building, apron and runway. So far, work done is beyond 90%.

Aviation Ministry denies taking delivery of five aircraft for home-based carrier

The Minister of Aviation, Kofi Adda has debunked claims that made rounds on social media last Sunday, November 29, 2020 suggesting that President Akufo-Addo was to present some five aircrafts for the commencement of Ghana’s home-based carrier.

According to the Minister, although the home-based carrier is expected to begin operations with five aircraft, that will not materialize until an Air Operators Certificate and an Air Carrier License is obtained from the aviation regulator, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

British Airways now using Airbus A350 for London-Accra route

British Airways from December 1, 2020 begun flying an Airbus A350 on its London-Accra route to replace the Boeing 777 which has been serving the route following the lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions in Ghana. The Boeing 747 used to serve the route before its retirement at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Information available suggests that the Airbus A350 will be serving the route until the return of the Boeing 777 in March 2021.

Ethiopian named best-performing airline over the last decade

Ethiopian has been adjudged the best-performing airline in Africa over the last ten years by the Decade of Airline Excellence Awards. The recognition took into consideration Ethiopian’s business strategy and economic development contributions, among others. The award which was organized by Flight Global in association with Airline Business and Korn Ferry was in lieu of the Airline Strategy Awards, which will return in 2021.

Delta Airlines to introduce voluntary COVID-19 contact-tracing program

Delta Airlines has announced that it will soon introduce a voluntary contact-tracing program for international travelers traveling into the United States (US). Under the program, data will be shared with the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) to help reduce the time in tracing people in the event where a passenger tests positive for COVID-19.

Also, volunteers on the program will be afforded the opportunity to know if they may have been exposed to another COVID-19 positive passenger.

Aviation Security Service Providers Association inaugurated

Security service providers in Ghana’s aviation industry have collaborated to form the Aviation Security Service Providers Association (ASSPA-Ghana). The formation of the association is in line with the government’s agenda of fostering a thriving relationship between stakeholders in the aviation industry. The event was attended by representatives from the Aviation Ministry, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, and other industry players.

Ethiopian partners Cainiao for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Ethiopian Airlines has signed a partnership with logistics company, Cainiao, a subsidiary of Alibaba for the distribution of cold-chain temperature-controlled medicines from China. The cold-chain temperature medicines that are expected to be distributed to Africa and the rest of the world twice a week includes COVID-19 vaccines. The medicines will be transported via China’s first medical cross-border cold chain facility at the Shenzen Airport.

Ghana plans to employ drone technology to facilitate trade

The Aviation Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Freight Drone (IFD) organization to provide freight delivery services using drone technology in the coming years. The drones are expected to carry a maximum product weight of 10-tons over a 7ookm space.

Emirates tops all in three award categories

Emirates has been ranked as the world’s leading airline at the World Travel Awards 2020 in Moscow in three categories - World’s Leading Economy Class, Airline Lounge - Business Class and Airline Rewards Program. The event which is held annually seeks to recognize organizations in the tourism, travel and hospitality business globally.

Qatar Airway’s hub receives 5-star rating in COVID-19 safety

Qatar Airways’s hub, Hamad International Airport has been given a five-star rating for its compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols by Skytrax. The rating was done in accordance with Skytrax’s safety standards and is expected to give Ghanaians and other international travelers some assurances of their safety traveling through the only 5-star rated airport by Skytrax under such category in the Middle East and Asia.

African aviation industry to recover from COVID-19 shocks faster than rest of the world

Some industry players in the aviation industry are predicting a faster recovery for African aviation business compared to the rest of the world. The projections were based on the quick re-opening of air borders by many African countries and the acceptance of a COVID-19 negative test certificate for international travels compared to quarantine of international passengers in most cases. So far, the International Air Transport Association says a full return to 2019 travel levels is not expected until late 2023.

BY: Mark Ofosu || Aviation Geek || [email protected]