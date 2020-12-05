China NPP Branch Donates To Constituency Ahead Of 2020 Elections

The China branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) , led by Dr. Koranteng Collins Osei campaign manager and ms Hilda Ama Asomani Women’s organizers for NPP China Branch on Tuesday 1st December 2020, donated Items worth $9000.00 to one of their adopted constituencies - the Suhum constituency in the Eastern region.

The donated items include campaign stickers, cutlasses, wrist bands, branded T-shirts, branded footballs, mathematical sets, branded notepads and pens, PPEs (face mask, nose mask), buckets and basins, wellington boots, scarfs among other things.

Dr. Koranteng Collins Osei indicated that this forms part of the various donations the NPP China branch has willingly accepted to donate to five constituencies in this year’s election as the branch does in almost every election in Ghana.

The Campaign Manager for NPP China Branch Dr Koranteng Collins Osei, in his speech, stated that the donation is their contribution towards the 2020 campaign and election in the area and to bring a strong relationship between the NPP China branch and Suhum constituency. He expressed his optimism of retaining the seat that is currently occupied by NPP’s Member of parliament Hon Frederick Opare Ansah

Receiving the items, Hon Fredrick Ofori, Suhum constituency Chairman, on behalf of the constituency, commended the NPP China branch for providing them with these items to boost the campaign towards elections 2020.

Again the Aspiring parliamentary candidate for Suhum constituency Mr Kwadwo Asante Oboafo thank the China branch for their support they have given him in this year election and promise to win the seat in the ticket of the NPP party in eastern Region and continue the good work of the party.

He expressed the hope that the donation will go a long way in aiding the campaign efforts to ensure another gargantuan victory for NANA AKUFO ADDO and the Aspiring candidate for Suhum Mr Kwadwo Asante Oboafo in this year’s elections.

The program was graced by Mrs Margaret Darko Darkwah, Suhum Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Collins Amoh-Baffor, Mr Ernest Abeka Ansah, Hangzhon chapter communication director, all executives of Suhum constituency and some party members

Story By Nana Boateng