Be a Citizen Vigilante for Election 2020

Listen to article

For the love of Ghana and the speedy realisation of its economic emancipation, l implore all discerning Ghanaians to become Citizen Vigilantes. Please note that being a Citizen Vigilante to ensure the sanctity of election 2020 is totally different from being a member of the disbanded notorious political vigilante groups.

There are rife rumours bandying about regarding how the NDC have plotted to rig the upcoming election 2020. It is alleged that they have invited into the country three Indian nationals and tasked them to hack the Electoral Commission's computers.

These foreigners are information technology (IT) experts or analysts. They have expertise in cybercrime and are allegedly tasked to alter the election results during collation from the various district centres into the EC's office in Accra.

Be that as it may, there is the need to stop these foreigners and their local agents from achieving their criminal motive hence inviting all concerned Ghanaians to become Citizen Vigilantes. You must have your ears on the ground, your eyes everywhere and your nose up in the air to detect any least attempt of diabolical activity by anyone attempting to tamper with the election results.

Once you spot any suspicious person or activity in your area, please sound the alarm. Report any such individual(s) to the police or to any serious political party executive in your area.

We should not sit down for paid agents from overseas to come into Ghana to determine our political leaders for us contrary to our choice made at the polls on 7 December 2020.

The NDC are inimical criminals without least shame. Why are they so resolutely determined to win the election by hook or by crook? Who has made them lords over Ghanaians? Why do they think they are the only ones better positioned to rule Ghana all the time?

We want free and fair elections without any hacking of computers of any sort. Therefore, there should not be any room for hacking by either Ghanaian natives or foreign nationals for whatever reason.

Again, anyone plotting to disrupt the election on the election day, Monday, 7 December 2020, at any polling station, must be reported to the security officers, especially, the police.

Should you learn about any polling station agent accepting bribe from whomever or from any political party to allow any nefarious activities to take place, please do notify the authorities about it.

We should not allow anyone to influence or alter the election results. We should ensure the results remain same as the voters have decided by the power of their thumbs.

Be a Citizen Vigilante for election 2020. Will you?

Rockson Adofo

Friday, 4 December 2020