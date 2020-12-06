Peace I Leave You

Listen to article

In 1992, I was a candidate of BECE from Marfokrom D/C JSS a village near Dunkwa-on-Offin. The examination centre Denkyira Asikuma was about 18 Km from my village and due to the bad nature of the road at that time, candidates from my village and other surrounding villages were to camp in the town where the examination centre was until we finish writing the papers.

The most popular car in the village a ‘bone shaker’ came to transport us to the examination centre a day before the exams. Many parents were around to bid their wards farewell and wish them good luck. My father Wofa Yaw Ohemeng was present to give me morale these were his words “Be strong and the peace of the Lord be with you.”

Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled or afraid. [John 14:27]

I also give these words of Jesus Christ, the Prince of peace to all Ghanaians as we go to the polls on Monday 7th December 2020. Once we have received peace from the King of kings, we become instruments of peace and we are expected to exhibit this trait of peace before, during and after this election.

On Monday December 7th when you wake up in the morning, going to the polling station, casting your vote and returning to your homes let these words be your anthem “I am an instrument of peace and I am for peace.” After the declaration of the election results, exhibit same attitude. I believe that any outcome is a win for Ghana and Peace.

To those conducting the election and all stakeholders involved, be agents of peace and maintain high standards of integrity, maturity and professionalism. The fate of this nation is in your hands and any bad attitude you may exhibit can ruin our country. Let there be transparency at all levels and let us avoid unnecessary protest for we have only one Ghana.

We should not forget about the existence of COVID-19 and adhere to all the safety protocols before, during and after the voting process. Cast your vote as a Ghanaian and let peace win. Be a Ghanaian, remain a Ghanaian and do not end up as an IDP (Internally Displaced Person) or a refugee. God bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong.

By: Jonas Owusu Ohemeng

Development Communicator

Inspirational speaker

Security Analyst.

b[email protected]