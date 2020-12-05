ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.12.2020 Opinion

Our first woman Vice President! - when Mahama wins. let’s make it happen!

By Yaa Asabea Hammond
Our first woman Vice President! - when Mahama wins. let’s make it happen!
LISTEN DEC 5, 2020

Yesterday, I was having a chat with a girlfriend about the state of our dear country, the needs of women, and what women ourselves can contribute to meeting these needs.

In the course of this chit chat a stark reality hit us! The involvement of women in the three arms of government is no more. We currently have a male President and a male Vice President.

No woman at the highest levels. We used to have a female head of the legislative arm of government (Speaker of Parliament). That is no more!

A female Chief Justice, Head of the Judiciary - also no more! When a female Chief Justice retired last year, she was replaced with a male chief Justice by the NPP government.

John Dramani Mahama’s choice of a female -a really accomplished one at that! -as a running mate on the Presidential ticket of the NDC seeks to change that situation. Ghana will have a woman at the highest level any woman has been in the arms of government. Long overdue, I must say!

A vote for John Mahama on Monday 7th December 2020 means a vote for a female - Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang -as Vice President of Ghana. Welcome Madam Vice-President!!

Goal 5 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) says, the success of all the other United Nations Development Goals depends on how effectively our societies achieve Gender Quality- When women win, society wins.

We have an opportunity to put a competent woman at the highest level a woman has ever occupied in Government in Ghana.

A Vote for John Mahama is a vote for women to have a place at the highest level of our nation’s decision making.

Naana Jane for Vice President come January 7, 2021.

John Mahama for President, Vote number 2

The Time is Now

Let’s Make it Happen

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

More Opinion
Modern Ghana Links
The Business Department Must Not Die
03.01.2021 | Opinion
The Need For A Law To Regulate Cattle Rearing In Ghana
03.01.2021 | Opinion
Revealing: Joseph Anokye, the Architect of Election results parallel collation
03.01.2021 | Opinion
Razak Kojo Opoku Writes...Religious extremism is a backward Philosophy
02.01.2021 | Opinion
Temptation and how to listen the voice of God: Assessing one of Duncan-Williams' sermons
02.01.2021 | Opinion
Enhancing the Image of Zoomlion through the media: Patricia Ofori Atta’s perspective
02.01.2021 | Opinion
The Rise And Fall Of Abd-Allah Jnr 2020
02.01.2021 | Opinion
The Asokwa Secretaryship to the next level
02.01.2021 | Opinion
The Next Speaker of Ghana’s First Ever Near Hung-Parliament
02.01.2021 | Opinion
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
35 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
35 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line