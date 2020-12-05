Our first woman Vice President! - when Mahama wins. let’s make it happen!
Yesterday, I was having a chat with a girlfriend about the state of our dear country, the needs of women, and what women ourselves can contribute to meeting these needs.
In the course of this chit chat a stark reality hit us! The involvement of women in the three arms of government is no more. We currently have a male President and a male Vice President.
No woman at the highest levels. We used to have a female head of the legislative arm of government (Speaker of Parliament). That is no more!
A female Chief Justice, Head of the Judiciary - also no more! When a female Chief Justice retired last year, she was replaced with a male chief Justice by the NPP government.
John Dramani Mahama’s choice of a female -a really accomplished one at that! -as a running mate on the Presidential ticket of the NDC seeks to change that situation. Ghana will have a woman at the highest level any woman has been in the arms of government. Long overdue, I must say!
A vote for John Mahama on Monday 7th December 2020 means a vote for a female - Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang -as Vice President of Ghana. Welcome Madam Vice-President!!
Goal 5 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) says, the success of all the other United Nations Development Goals depends on how effectively our societies achieve Gender Quality- When women win, society wins.
We have an opportunity to put a competent woman at the highest level a woman has ever occupied in Government in Ghana.
A Vote for John Mahama is a vote for women to have a place at the highest level of our nation’s decision making.
Naana Jane for Vice President come January 7, 2021.
John Mahama for President, Vote number 2
The Time is Now
Let’s Make it Happen
