Use Sunday’s service to pray for peaceful election 2020 – Akufo-Addo to Christian community

President Akufo-Addo has called on the Christian Community to use their church services on Sunday, December 6, 2020, to pray for peaceful elections.

On Monday, December 7, 2020, Ghanaians will go to the polls to elect a new president and new set of Members of Parliament (MPs).

President Nana Akufo-Addo insists that despite all the measures being put in place by the government, the intervention of God is crucial.

“The President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has requested the Christian community to dedicate Sunday's church service to pray for peaceful elections as the nation heads to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020.”

“This request is in line with the President's belief that we are all the Lord's, and notwithstanding the fact that all the arrangements necessary for peaceful polls have been made, the intervention of the Almighty is still absolutely crucial.”

This was made known in a press statement issued today by the Information Ministry, Saturday, December 5, 2020, and signed by Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide.

---citinewsroom