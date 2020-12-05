ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.12.2020 Politics

Use Sunday’s service to pray for peaceful election 2020 – Akufo-Addo to Christian community

Use Sunday’s service to pray for peaceful election 2020 – Akufo-Addo to Christian community
LISTEN DEC 5, 2020

President Akufo-Addo has called on the Christian Community to use their church services on Sunday, December 6, 2020, to pray for peaceful elections.

On Monday, December 7, 2020, Ghanaians will go to the polls to elect a new president and new set of Members of Parliament (MPs).

President Nana Akufo-Addo insists that despite all the measures being put in place by the government, the intervention of God is crucial.

“The President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has requested the Christian community to dedicate Sunday's church service to pray for peaceful elections as the nation heads to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020.”

“This request is in line with the President's belief that we are all the Lord's, and notwithstanding the fact that all the arrangements necessary for peaceful polls have been made, the intervention of the Almighty is still absolutely crucial.”

This was made known in a press statement issued today by the Information Ministry, Saturday, December 5, 2020, and signed by Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide.

Below is the press statement by the Information Ministry

125202080603-0f730m4yxs-ba5cd6f8-a644-417d-82f5-e6a30809bd39

---citinewsroom

More Politics
Modern Ghana Links
Electoral disputes justice sought by Presiding and Returning Officers punishment; Well done EC 2020
02.01.2021 | Politics
Youth Development Practitioner congratulates President Akufo-Addo on his 2020 electoral victory
02.01.2021 | Politics
Mahama finally reveals why he’s challenging election 2020 results
30.12.2020 | Politics
Arrest Assin North MP-elect over dual citizenship – Evans Nimako demands
24.12.2020 | Politics
Review mode of appointment of EC Chairperson, Commissioners — Kwesi Jonah
23.12.2020 | Politics
Include Ntim Fordjour in your cabinet – Assin youth 'begs' Akufo-Addo
23.12.2020 | Politics
Slain MP's Wife pledges to empower women, youth in Mfantseman
22.12.2020 | Politics
Businessman wants Akufo-Addo to make Ossei-Aidooh Speaker of Parliament
21.12.2020 | Politics
Group lobby for selection of cabinet ministers from Dagbon
18.12.2020 | Politics
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
35 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
35 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line