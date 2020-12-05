ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.12.2020 Headlines

HOT AUDIO: I've two bazookas and pistol for that day, I'll kill any thug who comes to my constituency – Ken Agyapong

HOT AUDIO: I've two bazookas and pistol for that day, I'll kill any thug who comes to my constituency – Ken Agyapong
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Loudmouth politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong has warned that any thug who’s contracted to cause mayhem in his constituency on election day will not leave the area alive.

According to him, he’s picked intel on how the largest opposition party-National Democratic Congress(NDC) has plotted to cause violence and intimidate voters especially in the strongholds of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP).

Speaking on Oman FM monitored by this portal, the firebrand Legislator in detailing the alleged plot said he has the capacity to quell any such situation that may arise.

“I can’t wait for Monday(election day) to come, I’ll give them a showdown in Assin Central. Me, I’ve licensed two of my guns, as well as my pistol. So I’ll move like a Rambo, I will not leave any stone unturned. Whatever they’ve planned to do to me, I’ve got wind of it and I’m well prepared for them.

He added: “I’m not going to rely on the police or soldiers for protection. I’m going to defend myself, I will not start a fight but when I’m staying in Assin Fosu and they bring someone(thug) from Tamale or Kumasi, he’ll die… I swear to God. Whoever is brought to my constituency to cause mayhem will not go back alive. Me, I’m not going to behave gently as NPP people do. I’ll have two bazookas on me and my pistol by my side, whoever wants to mess up is welcome.”

President Akufo Addo and the largest opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Presidential candidate, John Mahama on Friday(December 4, 2020) signed a peace pact ahead of Monday’s(December 7) general elections.

The event which was put together by the National Peace Council is to get the two leading politicians to commit to non-violence, resort to judicial process in seeking redress in case of dispute and work towards eradicating vigilantism.

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians to govern the country for the next four years.

The election is expected to be keenly contested between the two leading parties- the governing New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress(NDC).

---kasapafm

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Information on cause of Rawlings' death conflicting — Families cry out as they demand post mortem before burial
05.12.2020 | News
Rawlings' death: No cause of death, no burial — Allied families to Akufo-Adoo
05.12.2020 | News
No petty trader will pay income tax in my next gov't — Mahama promises
05.12.2020 | News
Any attempt by uniformed vigilantes to foment trouble here will have their bodies lifeless without a gunshot, cutlass or stone — Keta South warriors invoke gods
05.12.2020 | News
Our spiritual father says vigilantes are being recruited, armed, dressed in military uniforms to foment trouble but we shall see — Ketu South traditional leaders
05.12.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo swears in House Of Chiefs President
05.12.2020 | News
The battle is for you and I to vote out the lying NPP---Horace Ankrah
05.12.2020 | News
Election 2020: Vote for NDC; NPP has no single project here – Ekumfi Chief
04.12.2020 | News
Reduce the PCR test charges at the Kotoka International Airport
04.12.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Rawlings' death: No cause of death, no burial — Allied famil...
23 minutes ago

No petty trader will pay income tax in my next gov't — Maham...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line