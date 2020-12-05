No petty trader will pay income tax in my next gov't — Mahama promises

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised tax exemption for petty traders in the party’s next administration.

He said traders who do not earn up to GHS200,000 within a year will be exempted from paying income tax.

Mr Mahama explained that the move is to help petty traders expand their businesses and create more jobs.

He made the assurance during an engagement with traders at the Kaneshie Market in the Okaikoi South constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

“All petty traders with small shops, the taxes you pay to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) which goes to the government is going to be removed. If from your sales within a year, do not amount to GHS200,000, you will be exempted from paying the income tax to the GRA.”

---citinewsroom