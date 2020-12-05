Mahama reiterates promise to run 24-hour economy if win

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his promise to transform Ghana’s economy into one that will run for 24-hours if he wins the 2020 polls.

According to him, this will help create numerous employment opportunities for Ghanaians.

He reiterated the promise captured in the NDC manifesto when he met with some labour unions in Accra.

Mr. Mahama also assured that his next government would give tax incentives to institutions to run additional shifts.

“Ghana run an eight-hour economy. We go to work at 8 am, and we close at 5 pm, and we shut the business and everyone goes home meanwhile we need to create more employment. And so if even we added one more shift, you can imagine the number of people we can employ. We want to give our industries a tax incentive to do additional work to increase productivity.”

He also bemoaned the increasing spate of political interference in the public sector by the government.

“One of the major features of this current government has been the political interference of labour organisations. I met with CLOSSAG and one of the key concerns they raised was the removal of career public servants with political apparatchiks. It has been particularly entrenched under this particular administration.”

Mahama promises to create over 100,000 jobs with tree planting program

John Mahama had earlier promised that his next government will create over 100,000 new jobs for young people through a new tree planting initiative if he is elected.

He said the move forms part of the NDC's agenda to create over one million jobs within the first four years in office if given the nod.

According to the former president, there are various funds for afforestation available that an NDC government will tap into to create jobs for Ghana's youth.

“We are going to come with a new initiative in forestry, tree growing and it is going to be in every district of this country. We are going to employ young people to be involved in tree growing and reclaiming of some of our lands that are spoilt. We intend to inject about $100 million to $200 million into that sector. I'm sure that will create some 100,000 to 200,000 jobs,” John Mahama said.

