‘I want 2020 victory to be sweet, incontestable’ – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has called Ghanaians to vote for him massively in the upcoming polls to avoid any challenge by his opponents.

He said he wants his victory to be “sweet and incontestable”.

According to Akufo-Addo, he has the track record and the blueprint to Ghana’s development.

He thus urged Ghanaians to renew his mandate in the elections.

President Akufo-Addo however said the NPP will accept the results of the general election in good faith.

“We are setting the track record that will make Ghanaians vote to renew our mandate. I want the 2020 victory to be sweet and incontestable. I have said that we believe in election and I have given my word that we shall accept the verdict of the people of Ghana.”

“Above all, the peace, unity, and safety of Ghana will be our primary consideration. May God bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong.”

President Akufo-Add made the call when he and John Dramani Mahama signed a peace pact on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Peace pact

At the ceremony, the President Akufo-Addo and former President , John Dramani Mahama signed a peace pact on behalf of their respective parties to ensure peace before during and after the election.

They agreed to a six-point resolution read by Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah, the Chief Justice and witnessed by Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam, Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs and Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance.

The ceremony was attended by high-profile personalities, including Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa, Mrs. Johnson Ellen Sirleaf.

---citinewsroom