Stopping generational curses (2)

God hates idolatry/occultism with passion. He hates worshiping, trusting, or consulting other gods, spirits, mediums, or powers. In fact, this is the primary reason why he warned Israel against marrying from other nations or allowing heathen foreigners to live in their midst. It is to avoid these demonic influences. He didn't want them to be spiritually contaminated by those idolatry nations.

God warned them that idolatry, occultism, witchcraft, fortune-telling, sorcery, consulting mediums or psychics, calling forth the spirits, Satanism, making marks on their bodies, sacrifices and rituals would attract the divine curses upon them and their succeeding descendants, up to the fourth and fifth generations. And if the next generations still refuse to repent, the curses will continue indefinitely.

My God! Please, before we go on, let's see some of these terrible punishments that will come upon those that get involved in idolatry and occultism. We see some of them manifesting in some families today. Yes, God has told us that the curses will be generational. That is, from parents to their children, to their children's children and will go on. They will continue until anyone breaks out of the chain. Let's go:

Execution

The law that God gave to the Israelites instructs them to execute anybody caught in idolatry, occultism or witchcraft. In fact, he commanded that they should not allow a witch to live. Today, in this dispensation, we don’t practice same statues, we don’t stone anybody to death, but we see the effects of this curse. It is still there because God has not changed his hatred for worshiping Satan, demons, spirits and objects. You will always fine out that the spirit of death trails the persons, families and communities that practice occultism. When you leave the only true God and worship Satan, demons and false gods, you will die spiritually, emotionally and the spirit of death will also invade you home and you succeeding generations. I have heard people telling me that they feel like committing suicide or that they are permanently afraid that they will die. This could be a sign of a curse of death. It must be taken very serious. Yes, when you are always thinking, dreaming or afraid of death, please look for help from a genuine minister of God. Look at his word here: "A Sorceress [Sorcerer] must not be allowed to live... Anyone who sacrifices to any god other than the LORD must be destroyed." Exodus 22:18, 20. To avoid destruction, sudden and imminent death for you and your family, please run away from idolatry, occultism and witchcraft.

Other curses from this practice are miscarriages, infertility, short life, sickness. Those that get involved in occultism will not only invite the curse of physical, spiritual and financial miscarriages, but unproductiveness, hardship, terrible diseases, sudden failure premature death. Their descendants shall always be cut short, they shall die young. Their expectations and hopes will also not be realized, but suddenly aborted….I mean do you see this trend in your family? You will work, put all the required efforts and when you think the reaping or results will come, the whole thing will crumble, melt away, the project will be destroyed. That is sure the curse of miscarriage in operation; miscarriage of blessings and hope. Check your life and also check your family background if it has been idolatrous and deal with it. It can be a generational curse for serving Satan and demons. We have seen pregnancies, marriages, relationships, connections, businesses, fortunes and even lives go this way. I mean, you cannot really say why that project didn’t work upon all the planning, resources, efforts, time and expectations that were invested in it. There was no reason for it to fail, but the reality is that it has just failed. Curses can be very frustrating and destructive. But God said that if you will repent, keep his laws and refuse to go into occultism, he will remove those curses and bless you again. Look at it here:

"Do not worship the gods of these other nations or serve them in any way, and never follow their evil example. Instead, you must utterly conquer them and break down their shameful idols. You must serve only the LORD your God. If you do, I will bless you with food and water, and I will keep you healthy. There will be no miscarriages or infertility among your people, and I will give you long, full lives." Exodus 23:24-26. Praise God!

Now, let’s briefly run down others, so that we can move on to other causes:

Sorrows

"Those who chase after other gods will be filled with sorrow. I will not take part in their sacrifices or even speak the names of their gods."

Psalm 16:4

Filthy

"... But no! You are less than nothing and can do nothing at all. Anyone who chooses you becomes filthy, just like you!" Isaiah 41:24

Shame

"But those who trust in idols, calling them their gods - they will be turned away in shame."

Isaiah 42:17

No Protection

"Both the idols and the ones carrying them are bowed down. The gods cannot protect the people, and the people cannot protect the gods. They go off into captivity together."

Isaiah 46:2

Hunted

Those that serve other gods or practice occultism and their families shall be hunted down. They will be search out, selected and marked for pain, shame, failure and destruction. Listen, "But now I am sending for many fishermen who will catch them; says the LORD. 'I am sending for hunters who will search for them in the forest and caves. I am watching them closely, and I see every sin. They cannot hope to hide from me. I will punish them doubly for all their sins, because they have defiled my land with lifeless images of their detestable gods and filled my inheritance with their evil deeds."

Jeremiah 16:16-18. My God! Yes, you have heard it directly from the word of God. I took time to list the scriptures so that you will know how serious these things are. You cannot practice idolatry or any form of occultism and be free from all those divine curses. When you leave Jehovah; the God of Israel, the creator, the Almighty God and worship other beings or things, you and your descendants will be hunted, you will be sick, filled with sorrow, shame, fear, filthiness and diseases. You will also face untimely deaths, miscarriages, disappointments, extreme struggles, shameful deaths, defeats, destruction and infertility. But serving God will always bring blessings to us and our next generations. Now, the choice is entirely yours. Maybe you and your family are going through all these because of generational curses. Get up now and stop them to save yourself, your children and coming generations. And if you love yourself and your family don’t ever get into these things. You can check scribd.com or amazon.com for my complete book and audiobook on this. Please, we will continue. More interesting parts still coming. Shalom!

