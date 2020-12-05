Akufo-Addo swears in House Of Chiefs President

President Nana Akufo-Addo yesterday swore in the newly elected President of the National House of Chiefs (NHoC), Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, as a member of the Council of State.

Ogyeahohoo, who is the Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Anwiaso Traditional Area, beat former President of the NHoC, Togbe Afede XIV, with 47 while the later got 25 votes to become the new President.

Speaking at the swearing in of Ogyeahohoo as a representative of the NHoC on the Council of State at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said he had had the pleasure of knowing and working with him at first hand.

He was confident that the chief would discharge his duties effectively to the best of his abilities in service to God and country.

Since the country’s constitution established the Council of State to give impartial and objective advice to the President, he said “it is important therefore that regardless of your background, you carry out your duties dispassionately.”

The Council of State has a broad scope of advisory functions and counseling the President.

“As a distinguished traditional ruler, you have the quality of experience that can enhance the work of the Council,” the President advised.

Joining a council credited to have proven so far to be effective with excellence in its deliberations and output, it is President Akufo-Addo's expectation that Ogyehohoo will make sound contribution to the proceedings of the Council and thereby add value to its work to help enrich his presidency for the benefit of Ghanaians.

Ogyeahohoo expressed joy in being sworn as a member of the Council, saying “as a chief, every member of the community is my subject and we have sworn to serve our stools and the people; so in serving on this Council, I am serving not only the NHoC which has brought me here, I know I will be serving mother Ghana through you; and I have so much trust and confidence in you and so to the best of my ability, my knowledge and my experience, I will at all meetings also make my contributions to enrich the counsel that we are supposed to offer His Excellency.”

---Daily Guide