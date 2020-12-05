A 2nd term for Akufo-Addo with purposes

We are demanding a second term for President Akufo-Addo to:

1. Expand and further strengthen the Free SHS Policy.

2. Complete the One District One Factory Policy.

3. Complete the One Village One Dam Policy.

4. Complete the Ghana Card Registration.

5. Complete the Railway Infrastructure Policy.

6. Complete the building of Kumasi International Airport.

7. Continue the Expansion of the Economy.

8. Complete the various road projects started by Akufo-Addo's administration and his predecessors.

9. Continue the Planting for food and Jobs Policy.

10. Complete the Housing Scheme and Projects.

11. Continue providing jobs for Ghanaians especially the youth.

12. Continue providing reliable supply of electricity.

13. Prevent Dumsor from reoccurring.

14. Provide enabling environment for the private sector to flourish.

15. Continue to provide seed capital to the youth who desire to set up their own businesses.

16. Complete building of solid institutions and systems to fight corruption.

17. Sustain the payment of Teacher's trainees allowance.

18. Sustain the payment of Nursing trainees allowance.

19. Sustain the peace and stability of the Country.

20. Complete the digitization of the economy.

21. Ushers Ghana into full Cashlite Society.

We are demanding another 4years with a purpose and good intentions unlike incompetent John Mahama who does not even know the reasons for his third attempt at the Presidency.

... Signed...

Razak Kojo Opoku

(CVM Founder and President)