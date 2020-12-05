Akufo-Addo, Mahama to wrap-up campaigns with mammoth rallies today

The two main political parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are expected to end their campaigns today, Saturday, December 5 with mammoth rallies.

The final stretch of the campaign is aimed at soliciting support for their parties and also explain their policies and campaign promises to the electorates.

The NPP’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will end his campaign at Mantse Ogbona in Accra, while the NDC's John Mahama ends his at the Ablekuma Brobbey Kakari Park also in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo has been on a two-day tour of the Greater Accra Region and John Mahama has also been on a three-day tour of the same region.

Akufo-Addo, Mahama sign peace pact

The two leaders signed a peace pact on behalf of their respective political parties yesterday, December 4, 2020, to ensure peace before, during and after the polls.

They agreed to a six-point resolution read by Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah, and witnessed by Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam, Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs and Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance.

The ceremony was attended by high profile personalities, including Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel and Head of the United Nation Office for West Africa, Mrs. Johnson Ellen Sirleaf, Former Liberian President and Head of ECOWAS Observer Team, Ms Diana Acconcia, Head of European Union Delegation to Ghana, Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson, Electoral Commission, the leadership of the two major political parties, the clergy, traditional authorities, civil society organizations, heads of security agencies, the diplomatic community, and the media.

The Third High-Level Meeting of the Presidential Elections Peace Pact 2020 was on the theme, “Eradicating Electoral Violence in Ghana's Democracy; The Role of Political Leadership”.

---citinewsroom