Teachers’ salary arrears: Petition to the office of former President John Mahama

We write on behalf of the aggrieved teachers owed salary arrears write to express our disgust and disappointment in the current government on the payment of our salary arrears emanating from 2012-2016 as a result of the 3months pay policy.

We vividly recalled the campaign promise made by the NPP then in opposition prior to the general elections to pay all salary arrears owed teachers within the first year of assuming office. This promise made a lot of us to vote against your government but as we speak the promise made to us can best be described as a mirage and this is causing us a lot of pain.

The government very recently in the month of October, 2020 assured the affected teachers that the arrears will be paid at the end of November only to be disappointed again when salaries were validated for payment for November 2020. It was only the Professional Allowance promised teachers was paid.

We are by this statement throwing our support for your candidature and the NDC to recapture power to get this issue resolved within 6months into office because the NPP stated in their manifesto all our arrears have been paid when we still have Sixty Three Thousand (63,000) yet to be paid.

We have the firm believe in your party’s vision for Ghanaian teachers and trust in your competence to address this problem because some of our colleagues were fully paid before you lost power and the rest of us were being verified for payment.

Do well to pay us within 6months into office and we humbly want to state that we do not expect you to come and ask us to submit our records again because we are tired of doing so. You must just contact our union leaders for the data to do the necessary verifications.

Thank you.

Signed:

Mathias Tulasi 0243735430

Daniel Agbezudor

Seth Ohene

Ebenezer Krakani

Isaac Attivor

Moses Agbavor Jr.

Joan Mensah

Martin Kwame Sedem

Anita Boateng

Seth Addae

Alhassan Mohammed

Joyce Frimpong

Esinam Davor

Mandela Afla