GAP Health Aid commemorates World AIDS Day

Accra, Dec 05, – The GAP Health Aid Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has held a youth conference to mark this year's World AIDS Day as part of its mission to sensitise the citizenry on the disease.

The day's conference, held in Accra, and attended by some experts in the field of HIV/AIDS and youth development, was on the theme: “Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility: The Role of the Youth”.

Madam Georgina Akua Padi, Director of GAP Health Aid Foundation, who spoke at the conference, said the organisation's goal was to have various projects and programs that would tie into the goal of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) to reduce the spread of HIV to the barest minimum.

Madam Angela Trenton Mbonde, Country Director, UNAIDS encouraged the youth to join forces to actively play their roles to help win the fight against HIV/AIDS in the country.

Pastor Clement Achim Gyimah, Youth Advisor on the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network encouraged the youth to take part in activities that would enhance their growth and development advising them not to engage in activities that would lead them to get infected by HIV.

Madam Rita Afriyie, Greater Accra Technical Coordinator of Ghana AIDS Commission called for the need to regularly test the youth for HIV.

She said, “In accordance with the 90-90-90 goal by 2030, where the UNAIDS wants 90% of those living with HIV to get tested, and 90% of those tested to be treated, and a further 90% of those treated to have the virus at minimum undetectable levels, getting tested and knowing ones HIV status will go a long way to ensure that the spread will be minimised."